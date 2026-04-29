Hugo Broos reveals Nicaragua and Puerto Rico as Bafana Bafana's next possible friendly rivals ahead of 2026 World Cup finals

After the conclusion of the gruelling Premier Soccer League campaign, the national attention will turn to the Bafana Bafana World Cup preparations.

Since there will be some time after the end of the season and before the World Cup finals begin, the national team will have a chance to play at least two games in between.

Now, Broos has revealed that there is a huge possibility Bafana will face Nicaragua, ranked 131 in the world, and Puerto Rico, ranked at 156.

South Africa, ranked 60th globally, faced Pamama in March and drew 1-1 in the first game before falling to a 2-1 defeat in the last match.