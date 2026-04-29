Hugo Broos reveals Nicaragua and Puerto Rico as Bafana Bafana's next possible friendly rivals ahead of 2026 World Cup finals
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More World Cup preps for Bafana
After the conclusion of the gruelling Premier Soccer League campaign, the national attention will turn to the Bafana Bafana World Cup preparations.
Since there will be some time after the end of the season and before the World Cup finals begin, the national team will have a chance to play at least two games in between.
Now, Broos has revealed that there is a huge possibility Bafana will face Nicaragua, ranked 131 in the world, and Puerto Rico, ranked at 156.
South Africa, ranked 60th globally, faced Pamama in March and drew 1-1 in the first game before falling to a 2-1 defeat in the last match.
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Next opponents
“We are now trying to have some friendly games, so normally, we should play against Nicaragua on the 29th of next month [May]. And then maybe we can have another game in Mexico, in Pachuca, in our best camp against Puerto Rico," Broos said in an interview with 947 with Robert Marawa.
“So, we are occupied with it now with negotiations and seeing if everything is okay, and then starting to make the training programme.
"We’ll see what we will do and when we will do it, and certainly we have to take into account we have that high-altitude camp, so we need to start that camp on the 1st of June, so we need to be in Pachuca on the 31st of May."
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Training challenge
The Belgian also highlighted the challenge they are set to face when Bafana begin their World Cup preparations.
“In the first days, it will be difficult to train at 100% because of the altitude, so that is what we will do now in the next week," he added.
“Making that programme together with the physical coach, with Helman [Mkhalele], the assistant. I see that everything is done on the 25th [May], when the players will be released by the clubs.”
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Bafana World Cup programme
South Africa will open their Group A campaign with a match against co-host Mexico on June 11.
A showdown against Czechia on June 18, before concluding the group duties with a match against South Africa on June 25.