Hugo Broos reveals latest stance on his future as Bafana Bafana coach after guiding South Africa to historic knockout stage: 'I still have too much energy'
- AFP
Family sacrifices weighing heavy on the veteran coach
Speaking ahead of the high-stakes World Cup Round of 32 encounter against tournament co-hosts Canada, Broos got candid about the immense personal sacrifices of his job, admitting how difficult it is to be separated from his family in Belgium.
The 74-year-old has spent the majority of the last five years in South Africa building a team that has captured the imagination of the continent.
“I miss my family because most of the time I was in South Africa,” Broos admitted as quoted on FARPost.
“It’s also one of the reasons why I may stop after this World Cup. I miss my grandchildren too much, and I don’t see them growing up.
"I am 74, so I think it’s time. But you know, when those video clips [from family] are coming, and I am looking at them on my own in my room, it’s fantastic.
"It makes me happy and gives me the energy to go on.”
- AFP
A light-hearted green light from home
Despite the longing for home, the success on the pitch has brought a sense of joy that even his family acknowledges.
Broos jokingly shared a lighthearted moment regarding his wife’s reaction to Bafana’s historic progression into the knockout phase in North America, which has extended his stay away from his doorstep.
“A few days ago, after the match against South Korea, I phoned my wife, and she said, ‘Okay, you can stay another week, there is no problem.’ So that gives me a lot of courage, and I am very happy,” he added with a smile.
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The possibility of a new role in South Africa
While the initial plan was to head straight into retirement and walk away from the dugout permanently, the former Cameroon mentor admits his football flame is burning too bright to simply sit on the couch.
He hinted that he could be open to a less demanding administrative or technical role within South African football structures, allowing him to split his time between home and SA.
“Months ago, I said yeah, this has to finish now. I am 74, and it has been enough,” Broos reflected. “
"I was 19 when I signed my first professional contract as a player. I am now 74 - that is 55 years in football.
"So it has to be the end, but we will start thinking about it. I don’t know for the moment.
"I am still sticking to my decision, but on the other side, I always say it’s time to go home, sit on my couch, and drink coffee.
"But I still have too much energy. So maybe we can find something in South Africa that has to be less [demanding] there, so that I can be more with my family. We will see if it’s possible.”
- Getty Images Sport
Cementing a historic legacy
Since taking over the hot seat in May 2021, the veteran Belgian mastermind has completely transformed the trajectory of the national team.
Broos famously guided Bafana Bafana to a bronze medal finish at the 2023 AFCON in the Ivory Coast, restoring pride to a nation that had spent years in the international wilderness.
He then guided South Africa to their first World Cup qualification since 1998.
In doing so, he has also cemented his legacy as the longest-serving coach in Bafana history, eclipsing the late Clive Barker’s legendary record of three years and eight months at the helm.
Whether he continues as a coach or moves into a technical director capacity, his influence on South African football appears far from finished as they prepare for their biggest game in decades against Canada.