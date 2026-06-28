Hugo Broos reveals latest stance on his future as Bafana Bafana coach after guiding South Africa to historic knockout stage: 'I still have too much energy'

Speaking ahead of the high-stakes World Cup Round of 32 encounter against tournament co-hosts Canada, Broos got candid about the immense personal sacrifices of his job, admitting how difficult it is to be separated from his family in Belgium.

The 74-year-old has spent the majority of the last five years in South Africa building a team that has captured the imagination of the continent.

“I miss my family because most of the time I was in South Africa,” Broos admitted as quoted on FARPost.

“It’s also one of the reasons why I may stop after this World Cup. I miss my grandchildren too much, and I don’t see them growing up.

"I am 74, so I think it’s time. But you know, when those video clips [from family] are coming, and I am looking at them on my own in my room, it’s fantastic.

"It makes me happy and gives me the energy to go on.”