Hugo Broos reveals his fear over Themba Zwane 'I honestly thought it was the end of his career' after recalling Mamelodi Sundowns star to Bafana Bafana squad
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Zwane in Bafana squad
South African football fans could see Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane back in action for Bafana Bafana after Hugo Broos recalled him.
The Premier Soccer League-winning captain has been named in the final 23-man squad that will face Panama in two games in Durban and Cape Town on March 27 and 31.
The games are meant to prepare the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions for the 2026 World Cup finals.
Zwane, who has made 16 appearances for Mamelodi Sundowns this season, is now set to feature again for the national team after he recovered from recent injuries that also ruled him out of the 2025 AFCON finals.
- AFP
Broos relieved
“I don’t have to explain what impact Themba had on the national team, and then suddenly he had an injury, which I honestly thought was the end of his career; when you have that injury at that age, there’s a big chance your career is finished,” Broos said, as per iDiski Times.
“But when I heard how hard he worked to come back and when I heard his ambition to come back, I spoke to him, the last qualifier against Rwanda. I spoke to him for five minutes, and I immediately felt how he’d love to be with the national team again.
“Then you don’t have to hesitate when that guy is fit, and I'm not – we will see now how fit he is and what he can bring us in the national team. I hope that we can have the Themba Zwane that is really important for the team.
“He is a very experienced player; you don’t hear him, but everyone has respect for him, and I see also at Sundowns everyone has respect for him – and sometimes it’s very important to have such a player on your team.”
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No. 10 options
What now remains is to see whether Zwane will start or come on as a substitute against Panama.
Relebohile Mofokeng and Thalente Mbatha are the other number 10 options for Broos during the friendlies.
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Will Zwane go to the World Cup?
The fact that Broos has called him up for the pre-World Cup friendlies means the Sundowns captain has a big chance of flying to the global tournament.
At the football the showpiece, Bafana will need experience, and Zwane is one of those players who can offer the leadership that is needed in the locker room and on the pitch.