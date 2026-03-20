Hugo Broos reveals his fear over Themba Zwane 'I honestly thought it was the end of his career' after recalling Mamelodi Sundowns star to Bafana Bafana squad

“I don’t have to explain what impact Themba had on the national team, and then suddenly he had an injury, which I honestly thought was the end of his career; when you have that injury at that age, there’s a big chance your career is finished,” Broos said, as per iDiski Times.

“But when I heard how hard he worked to come back and when I heard his ambition to come back, I spoke to him, the last qualifier against Rwanda. I spoke to him for five minutes, and I immediately felt how he’d love to be with the national team again.

“Then you don’t have to hesitate when that guy is fit, and I'm not – we will see now how fit he is and what he can bring us in the national team. I hope that we can have the Themba Zwane that is really important for the team.

“He is a very experienced player; you don’t hear him, but everyone has respect for him, and I see also at Sundowns everyone has respect for him – and sometimes it’s very important to have such a player on your team.”