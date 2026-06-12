Hugo Broos reflects on Bafana Bafana's defeat against Mexico - 'The defensive organisation has been perfect, but we have to improve offensively'

In a move that caught many supporters by surprise, Hugo Broos adopted a more cautious game plan, focusing on keeping things tight at the back.

Despite the tactical shift, Bafana Bafana suffered a 2-0 defeat to Mexico, with Julian Quiñones and Raul Jimenez finding the back of the net.

The opening goal stemmed from a costly error by Sphephelo Sithole, who was later sent off, while Themba Zwane also received his marching orders as South Africa finished the match with nine men.

However, the Belgian coach maintained that his players were well prepared for the challenge.



