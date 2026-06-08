Hugo Broos reflects on Bafana Bafana playing Mexico in front of 90,000 El Tri fans in FIFA World Cup opener - 'My players have never played in this kind of situation before'

As the four-year wait for the tournament finally reaches its conclusion, South Africa find themselves in the eye of the storm.

Facing one of the host nations in the opening match is always a significant challenge, but doing so at the historic 90,000-capacity Estadio Azteca adds a layer of intensity that Broos believes his squad must mentally prepare for.

Speaking about the monumental task ahead, Broos highlighted the lack of experience his players have with such hostile environments.

"You know, it will be a special and fantastic experience for us because my players have never played in this kind of situation before," the coach said according to a statement released by SAFA.

"So it will be very important for us to stick to the game plan and not listen to what is happening in the stands. We all know that there will be thousands of Mexicans inside the stadium and maybe a few South Africans."