Hugo Broos reflects on Bafana Bafana playing Mexico in front of 90,000 El Tri fans in FIFA World Cup opener - 'My players have never played in this kind of situation before'
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Overcoming the Estadio Azteca cauldron
As the four-year wait for the tournament finally reaches its conclusion, South Africa find themselves in the eye of the storm.
Facing one of the host nations in the opening match is always a significant challenge, but doing so at the historic 90,000-capacity Estadio Azteca adds a layer of intensity that Broos believes his squad must mentally prepare for.
Speaking about the monumental task ahead, Broos highlighted the lack of experience his players have with such hostile environments.
"You know, it will be a special and fantastic experience for us because my players have never played in this kind of situation before," the coach said according to a statement released by SAFA.
"So it will be very important for us to stick to the game plan and not listen to what is happening in the stands. We all know that there will be thousands of Mexicans inside the stadium and maybe a few South Africans."
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Playing for a nation back home
While Bafana Bafana will be heavily outnumbered in Mexico City, the Belgian tactician has reminded his players that they carry the hopes of millions of supporters watching from Africa.
The team has been stationed at their base camp in Pachuca but will travel to the capital on Tuesday to finalise their preparations for the high-stakes encounter.
Broos insists that the energy from the fans back home must serve as their primary motivation when they take to the pitch on Thursday.
"We know that we have the support of the nation and we felt it in the last few days, and last week when we started the preparations [for the World Cup] in South Africa.
"All of South Africa is supporting us. This is something we have to remember on Thursday when the game starts, that we are playing for our nation. We are playing for all those people who believe in us."
Warm-up footage leaked
Meanwhile, the Belgian mentor addressed the fact that footage of their closed doors friendly 1-1 draw with Jamaica had leaked online.
"There were some highlights or whatever on social media that was also a surprise for me, so I don't know how those people came in the stadium," Broos said as reported by SABC Sport.
"I can understand it and it's not really a surprise for me because it's also important for Mexico to know how we played and what we did in that game.
"So there has been someone who took those pictures and maybe there was someone who [recorded] the whole game, I don't know.
"But that doesn't bother me, I think the coach of Mexico doesn't need that game [against Jamaica], and I also don't need a game that Mexico might play behind closed doors.
"Because I know enough about Mexico and I saw enough games of them, so those things are happening but, again, it doesn't bother me," he concluded.
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Next match
Game:
Mexico vs South Africa
Date:
11/06/26
Kick-off time:
21H00 SAST
Venue:
Estadio Aztec, Mexico City, Mexico.