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Hugo Broos reflects on Bafana Bafana playing Mexico in front of 90,000 El Tri fans in FIFA World Cup opener - 'My players have never played in this kind of situation before'

World Cup
Mexico vs South Africa
South Africa
H. Broos
Mexico
Czechia
L. Baloyi
T. Zwane
S. Sithole
T. Mokoena
R. Mofokeng
O. Appollis
T. Mashamaite
E. Mathoho
M. Mbokazi
A. Modiba

The South Africa coach has admitted that his squad is entering uncharted territory as they prepare to face the 2026 FIFA World Cup co-hosts in a daunting opening fixture at the legendary Estadio Azteca on Thursday to kick off the global showpiece in front of an expected capacity, partisan crowd.

  • estadio aztecaGetty Images

    Overcoming the Estadio Azteca cauldron

    As the four-year wait for the tournament finally reaches its conclusion, South Africa find themselves in the eye of the storm.

    Facing one of the host nations in the opening match is always a significant challenge, but doing so at the historic 90,000-capacity Estadio Azteca adds a layer of intensity that Broos believes his squad must mentally prepare for.

    Speaking about the monumental task ahead, Broos highlighted the lack of experience his players have with such hostile environments.

    "You know, it will be a special and fantastic experience for us because my players have never played in this kind of situation before," the coach said according to a statement released by SAFA.

    "So it will be very important for us to stick to the game plan and not listen to what is happening in the stands. We all know that there will be thousands of Mexicans inside the stadium and maybe a few South Africans."

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  • South Africa Bafana Bafana fansBackpagepix

    Playing for a nation back home

    While Bafana Bafana will be heavily outnumbered in Mexico City, the Belgian tactician has reminded his players that they carry the hopes of millions of supporters watching from Africa.

    The team has been stationed at their base camp in Pachuca but will travel to the capital on Tuesday to finalise their preparations for the high-stakes encounter.

    Broos insists that the energy from the fans back home must serve as their primary motivation when they take to the pitch on Thursday.

    "We know that we have the support of the nation and we felt it in the last few days, and last week when we started the preparations [for the World Cup] in South Africa.

    "All of South Africa is supporting us. This is something we have to remember on Thursday when the game starts, that we are playing for our nation. We are playing for all those people who believe in us."

  • Warm-up footage leaked

    Meanwhile, the Belgian mentor addressed the fact that footage of their closed doors friendly 1-1 draw with Jamaica had leaked online.

    "There were some highlights or whatever on social media that was also a surprise for me, so I don't know how those people came in the stadium," Broos said as reported by SABC Sport.

    "I can understand it and it's not really a surprise for me because it's also important for Mexico to know how we played and what we did in that game.

    "So there has been someone who took those pictures and maybe there was someone who [recorded] the whole game, I don't know.

    "But that doesn't bother me, I think the coach of Mexico doesn't need that game [against Jamaica], and I also don't need a game that Mexico might play behind closed doors.

    "Because I know enough about Mexico and I saw enough games of them, so those things are happening but, again, it doesn't bother me," he concluded.




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  • mexico 02252026(C)Getty Images

    Next match

    Game:

    Mexico vs South Africa

    Date:

    11/06/26

    Kick-off time:

    21H00 SAST

    Venue:

    Estadio Aztec, Mexico City, Mexico.


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Mexico
MEX
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South Africa
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