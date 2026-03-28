Hugo Broos praised for dropping Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, 'you don't just touch Sipho Chaine; he is a big name in South Africa' despite overflowing criticism

Former PSL star Tshepo Motsoeneng has said the coach should be lauded for his brave decision to drop Chaine.

"Broos didn't make a mistake in his selections. In the past, many goalkeepers couldn't play for the national team even though they were doing well at their small clubs," the former Chippa United goalkeeper told KickOff.

"Now this old man comes in, brave as he is, showing that the Sekhukhune goalkeeper (Renaldo Leaner) is still under the radar. I commend the old man for his bravery. You don't just touch Sipho Chaine; he is a big name in South Africa."

"Broos will go down in the history of South Africa as a coach who didn't care who said what when it came to the national team selections. I know at the end it's going to be a race issue, where some will accuse him of selecting three coloured goalkeepers and not a single black or white goalkeeper."