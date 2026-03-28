Hugo Broos praised for dropping Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, 'you don't just touch Sipho Chaine; he is a big name in South Africa' despite overflowing criticism
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Broos snubs Chaine
Sipho Chaine is one of the top goalkeepers in the Premier Soccer League, and the decision to overlook him intensified criticism against Hugo Broos.
For a long time, the Sea Robber has been Ronwen Williams' assistant in the national team setup, but this time around, he was dropped.
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Broos defended
Former PSL star Tshepo Motsoeneng has said the coach should be lauded for his brave decision to drop Chaine.
"Broos didn't make a mistake in his selections. In the past, many goalkeepers couldn't play for the national team even though they were doing well at their small clubs," the former Chippa United goalkeeper told KickOff.
"Now this old man comes in, brave as he is, showing that the Sekhukhune goalkeeper (Renaldo Leaner) is still under the radar. I commend the old man for his bravery. You don't just touch Sipho Chaine; he is a big name in South Africa."
"Broos will go down in the history of South Africa as a coach who didn't care who said what when it came to the national team selections. I know at the end it's going to be a race issue, where some will accuse him of selecting three coloured goalkeepers and not a single black or white goalkeeper."
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Broos opening South African eyes
Motsoeneng also said that the decision by the coach to drop Chain and give a chance to other goalkeepers is an eye-opening move.
“But Leaner is doing a brilliant job at Sekhukhune, let's be honest. And Ronwen Williams, you can't even touch him. Plus, Ricardo Goss’ Man-of-the-Match performance against Orlando Pirates showed everyone, 'I deserve to be there',” he continued.
"I take my hat off for Broos. The old man is trying to open our eyes as a country by saying, 'Let's have a bigger pool of goalkeepers'.
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Will Chaine go to World Cup?
Although some fear that Chaine has lost Broos' trust, former Bafana goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane feels that is not the case.
To Mabokgwane, Chaine should be focused on club duties, and he will definitely go to the World Cup finals.
“I definitely feel that he should not be worried. There is a big assignment ahead of him in terms of making sure that they go over the line with Orlando Pirates. Which is the immediate task that he needs to focus on," Mabokgwane said.
“If you worry about being left out of Bafana Bafana, then you will be worried for a long time until the next camp. Then it means you are in trouble. So I believe he should not be worried at all; he should focus on doing the good job that he has done for the club so far."
Kaizer Chiefs' Brandon Petersen has also been quite impressive, raising his hand, hoping that Broos would consider him for the June/July global showpiece.