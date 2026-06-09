Hugo Broos on the crucial core of Mamelodi Sundowns players in Bafana Bafana's 2026 FIFA World Cup squad – ‘They can affect other players in the attitude’

As Bafana Bafana prepare to test themselves against the world's elite on the grandest stage, Hugo Broos has leaned heavily on the domestic and continental dominance of Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Belgian coach selected eight players from the Chloorkop-based giants for his final World Cup squad, identifying their familiarity with high-stakes continental competition as a major asset for the national team.

While the squad is brimming with talent, it did suffer one setback as Sundowns’ versatile star Thapelo Morena was forced to miss out.

Despite the best efforts of the national team’s medical department, they ultimately ran out of time to get him fit for the tournament.

Nevertheless, the remaining Brazilians contingent forms the backbone of a side looking to upset the odds in a difficult group stage.