Hugo Broos on the crucial core of Mamelodi Sundowns players in Bafana Bafana's 2026 FIFA World Cup squad – ‘They can affect other players in the attitude’
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The Sundowns contingent in the national setup
As Bafana Bafana prepare to test themselves against the world's elite on the grandest stage, Hugo Broos has leaned heavily on the domestic and continental dominance of Mamelodi Sundowns.
The Belgian coach selected eight players from the Chloorkop-based giants for his final World Cup squad, identifying their familiarity with high-stakes continental competition as a major asset for the national team.
While the squad is brimming with talent, it did suffer one setback as Sundowns’ versatile star Thapelo Morena was forced to miss out.
Despite the best efforts of the national team’s medical department, they ultimately ran out of time to get him fit for the tournament.
Nevertheless, the remaining Brazilians contingent forms the backbone of a side looking to upset the odds in a difficult group stage.
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The impact of CAF Champions League experience
Broos is banking on the fact that his Sundowns representative are well-versed in the dark arts of African football, having navigated hostile away environments across the continent.
This big-match temperament is expected to translate well to the global stage, where the pressure reaches a boiling point.
The coach believes that having a core group of players who regularly compete for the CAF Champions League title provides a psychological edge.
“It’s very important to have players in the squad that are used to play on another level than PSL,” Broos explained during a recent press conference, as reported by iDiski Times.
“I think with the players of Sundowns, they are a little bit used to play very important games with a lot of pressure.
"Certainly, for Sundowns, they always have the ambition to win that CAF Champions League.”
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Influencing the squad through attitude
Beyond their technical ability, Broos views the Sundowns players as leaders within the camp.
Because they make up a significant portion of the roster, their habits in training and their professional approach are expected to rub off on the younger, less experienced members of the Bafana Bafana squad.
This internal leadership is viewed as essential for maintaining focus during the rigours of a month-long tournament.
Broos expanded on this dynamic, stating: “So, it’s very important to have those players and also because there’s most of them in the squad.
"So, they can also affect other players in the attitude, the way of training and this is very important.
"This is a tournament on a higher level, you can’t even compare it with AFCON, this is more.
"You play against teams who are, let’s say 48 best teams of the world – it’s not the truth but oldest teams are very good teams.”
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Mixing domestic giants with European pedigree
The Sundowns core will be complemented by Lyle Foster, who brings a different type of elite experience after spending the season in the English Premier League with Burnley.
Broos is confident that the combination of Sundowns' continental grit and Foster’s exposure to top-tier European football will prepare the team for the intimidating atmospheres that await them, including massive crowds in excess of 80,000 people.
“So, again it’s very important to have those [Sundowns] players, they can give experience to other players, to younger players.
"They know how it will be next Thursday playing against 80 000 people against you.
"I’m happy that we have that experience here and Foster, who plays in the Premier League even though they were relegated, but he has experience of playing high-level football,” Broos concluded as he prepares his side for the upcoming clash against Mexico.