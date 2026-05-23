Hugo Broos on 'difficult' process of cutting the World Cup squad and the state of the national team when he was appointed - 'Nobody liked Bafana Bafana'

The veteran coach revealed that while expanding the pool of talent was a relatively straightforward task, the process of telling certain players they will not be traveling to the global showpiece is proving to be much more taxing.

Hugo Broos is expected to announce the definitive squad on Wednesday May 27 at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

“It’s an exciting time and period for me because a few weeks ago, we made a list of 50 players.

"That was easy, so now the players that will start the camp on Monday were already a little bit more difficult,” Broos told the media as reported by Sowetan.

“But the most difficult of all will be next week, the 27th, when we announce the 26 players.

"There will be players who will not be happy, and there will be players who will be very disappointed. But that’s a choice I have to make.”