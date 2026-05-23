AFP
Hugo Broos on 'difficult' process of cutting the World Cup squad and the state of the national team when he was appointed - 'Nobody liked Bafana Bafana'
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The difficult road to 26
The veteran coach revealed that while expanding the pool of talent was a relatively straightforward task, the process of telling certain players they will not be traveling to the global showpiece is proving to be much more taxing.
Hugo Broos is expected to announce the definitive squad on Wednesday May 27 at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
“It’s an exciting time and period for me because a few weeks ago, we made a list of 50 players.
"That was easy, so now the players that will start the camp on Monday were already a little bit more difficult,” Broos told the media as reported by Sowetan.
“But the most difficult of all will be next week, the 27th, when we announce the 26 players.
"There will be players who will not be happy, and there will be players who will be very disappointed. But that’s a choice I have to make.”
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Goalkeeping selection headache
One of the most contested areas of the pitch remains the goalkeeping department.
Broos has currently shortlisted four keepers in excellent form: Brandon Petersen, Ronwen Williams, Sipho Chaine, and Ricardo Goss. With only three likely to make the final cut, one high-profile name will inevitably face the axe before the tournament begins.
To ensure he makes the most informed decisions possible, Broos is leaning heavily on his backroom staff during the final days of the training camp.
“I have a good assistant in Helman [Mkhalele], so I think on Monday and Tuesday, we will have some meetings together and see that we make the right choices,” the coach added.
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A shift in national support
The atmosphere surrounding the national team has transformed significantly under Broos' tenure.
With South Africans preparing for their first World Cup appearance since hosting the event in 2010, the coach noted a massive surge in public backing that has served as a catalyst for the players on the field.
“This is important for me and certainly for the players,” he said.
“I think a few years ago, it was very difficult for them also because nobody was happy, nobody liked Bafana Bafana.
"And then suddenly people started to see the effort we did and the results were coming - and little by little, people came behind the team.
"And when you see the last game in March against Panama, we played in front of a full stadium.
"People were there with green and yellow jerseys.”
"“When you come into the pitch, there is immediately a boost of motivation to do well, so it is very important what we did. Again, all credit to the players,” Broos concluded.
The final squad announcement
The final team for the FIFA World Cup will be announced at the Presidential Guest House in Pretoria on Wednesday, May 27 by Hugo Broos.
The coach will be joined by South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan and other dignitaries as he names the 26 players who will travel to the tournament to represent the nation.
The finalised squad will then play a 'farewell friendly' match against Nicaragua at the Orlando Stadium on May 29.