Hugo Broos left unimpressed as Bafana Bafana stumble to Jamaica stalemate ahead of FIFA World Cup opener - 'I thought we were close, but it was a disappointing game'

South Africa’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup hit a stumbling block in Pachuca on Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Jamaica.

While Lyle Foster managed to find the back of the net, his effort was cancelled out by Dwayne Atkinson, leaving head coach Hugo Broos far from impressed with the display at the Estadio Hidalgo.

The veteran coach, who has been quietly readying his charges at their Mexican base camp, expressed serious concerns about Bafana Bafana's readiness for the tournament.

“The performance was not what I expected," Broos told the SAFA media team.

"I think we have to analyse the game very well and see what was really wrong and try to make it better in the next few days so that we are ready for the first game against Mexico.”







