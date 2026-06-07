Hugo Broos left unimpressed as Bafana Bafana stumble to Jamaica stalemate ahead of FIFA World Cup opener - 'I thought we were close, but it was a disappointing game'
Broos left frustrated by the draw
South Africa’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup hit a stumbling block in Pachuca on Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Jamaica.
While Lyle Foster managed to find the back of the net, his effort was cancelled out by Dwayne Atkinson, leaving head coach Hugo Broos far from impressed with the display at the Estadio Hidalgo.
The veteran coach, who has been quietly readying his charges at their Mexican base camp, expressed serious concerns about Bafana Bafana's readiness for the tournament.
“The performance was not what I expected," Broos told the SAFA media team.
"I think we have to analyse the game very well and see what was really wrong and try to make it better in the next few days so that we are ready for the first game against Mexico.”
- AFP
Mentality concerns ahead of Mexico clash
The Belgian tactician did not hold back when identifying the root cause of the underwhelming result, citing a lack of psychological edge.
“I thought we were close [to getting to where he wants the team to be before the opening match], but again, it was, for me, a disappointing game this afternoon,” Broos added
"So, yes, I have to look at what went wrong.
"I think it was also a matter of mentality. We have to do more, much more, than what we did this afternoon to have good results in the World Cup in the next few weeks."
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Jamaica coach suggests Bafana were holding back
While the Mzansi camp was filled with self-criticism, Jamaica coach Rudolph Speid offered a different perspective on the contest.
“As it relates to South Africa, I think they were playing within themselves, though, because probably, you know, players don’t want to get injured and everybody wants to impress the coach,” Speid remarked.
“I didn’t think they were going for it as much as they could have.
"But playing against Mexico in the Azteca Stadium [in the opening match of the World Cup], there’s going to be 123,000 screaming Mexicans in there, I can tell you.”
The Azteca cauldron awaits
The road ahead does not get any easier for Bafana, with the daunting atmosphere of the Estadio Azteca serving as their official World Cup introduction.
The Reggae Boyz's coach concluded: “They’ll probably overload it; they’re going to be pressing high up the pitch, especially in the first half.
"They’re going to be pressing very high in the first half, relentless pressing, but of course, the pressure will ease as the game goes along.”
Broos and his technical team now face a race against time to sharpen Bafana’s competitive edge before the eyes of the world turn to their opening fixture.