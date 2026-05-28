Hugo Broos justifies shock 2026 FIFA World Cup selections of Kaizer Chiefs' Bradley Cross and MLS star Olwethu Makhanya: 'We don't call players because the sunshine'
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Solving the left-back dilemma
The inclusion of Kaizer Chiefs defender Bradley Cross raised eyebrows, given his lack of recent involvement with the senior national team.
However, Broos revealed that the decision was heavily influenced by fitness concerns surrounding Mamelodi Sundowns star Aubrey Modiba.
Modiba picked up a knock during the first leg of the CAF Champions League final, forcing the coaching staff to seek reliable cover on the left flank.
Broos elaborated on his selection process, noting that Cross has been on his radar for some time despite the struggles at Naturena in recent seasons.
"Bradley was with us two years ago. He also suffered a little bit of the level of Chiefs in the last years," Broos stated as per iDiski Times.
"Now, this year the level of the Chiefs was better. And we also still have a little problem with Modiba.
"So I had to look at that. Normally, there will be no problem for Modiba.
"But should there be a problem, we only have Kabini on the left side, and that was also a reason, not the reason, but also a reason why we took Bradley with us."
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Unearthing the MLS gem
While Cross is a familiar face in the Betway Premiership, the selection of Olwethu Makhanya represents a more scout-driven approach.
Currently plying his trade in Major League Soccer, Makhanya has become a 'must-have' for Broos due to his physical profile and consistency abroad.
The coach emphasized that this was not a spur-of-the-moment decision but the result of months of diligent monitoring alongside assistant Helman Mkhalele.
Defending the rigorous scouting process, Broos dismissed any notion of luck in his call-ups.
"We don’t call players because the sun shines or something," he continued. "No, it’s a lot of work.
"Every Monday, Helman and I are in the office, and we start to look in the list we have – who played, did they play well, and so on. We follow like Makhanya also; it’s not because of the last two weeks.
"We already wanted him in March, but it’s because of other reasons that he was not there. But we still follow them, we know how our players are performing in their teams."
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The modern defender blueprint
Makhanya’s rise in the United States has clearly impressed the Bafana technical team, with Broos highlighting the specific attributes that make the youngster a perfect fit for the international stage.
In a tournament that will feature some of the world's most physically imposing strikers, Broos believes Makhanya’s height and strength will be vital assets for South Africa in Group Stage clashes.
Broos was full of praise for the defender's growth, saying: "The only thing is that I sometimes have another moment to call them than you.
"Again, the performances of Makhanya are very good.
"He’s playing every minute with his team. He’s a good defender; he’s tall, he’s powerful.
"Very important things for modern football."
The coach clearly values the "every minute" reliability Makhanya has shown in a competitive league like MLS.
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Consistency over sentiment
By opting for Cross and Makhanya, Broos has sent a clear message that current form and tactical necessity outweigh reputation.
The 2026 World Cup will be a massive test for a Bafana Bafana side looking to make a statement on the global stage, and the Belgian is banking on these surprise inclusions to provide the depth required for a gruelling tournament schedule across the USA, Mexico, and Canada.
With the squad now finalized, the focus shifts to how these newcomers will integrate into the existing core.
While fans may have questioned the omission of some more experienced names, Broos remains steadfast in his belief that his meticulous Monday morning reviews have produced the best possible 26-man roster to compete with the world's elite.
The pressure is now on Cross and Makhanya to prove their coach right when they get their opportunities on the pitch.