Hugo Broos justifies shock 2026 FIFA World Cup selections of Kaizer Chiefs' Bradley Cross and MLS star Olwethu Makhanya: 'We don't call players because the sunshine'

The inclusion of Kaizer Chiefs defender Bradley Cross raised eyebrows, given his lack of recent involvement with the senior national team.

However, Broos revealed that the decision was heavily influenced by fitness concerns surrounding Mamelodi Sundowns star Aubrey Modiba.

Modiba picked up a knock during the first leg of the CAF Champions League final, forcing the coaching staff to seek reliable cover on the left flank.

Broos elaborated on his selection process, noting that Cross has been on his radar for some time despite the struggles at Naturena in recent seasons.

"Bradley was with us two years ago. He also suffered a little bit of the level of Chiefs in the last years," Broos stated as per iDiski Times.

"Now, this year the level of the Chiefs was better. And we also still have a little problem with Modiba.

"So I had to look at that. Normally, there will be no problem for Modiba.

"But should there be a problem, we only have Kabini on the left side, and that was also a reason, not the reason, but also a reason why we took Bradley with us."