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Hugo Broos is taking Bafana for a joke, he included Karate FC, were is Mr USA SIM card, Brazil called Neymar why can't we have Lorch? - Fans

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The 32-man extended South African FIFA World Cup squad was released by SAFA and it is fair to say there were mixed reactions to the list. Both inclusions and omissions caused a stir amongst fans who took to social media to express their hopes, dreams and criticisms of the assembled players who will carry the nations expectations into the global tournament.

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GOAL brings you the best, the worst and the funniest fan hot takes on the World Cup squad released by SAFA...

  • Themba Zwane, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    Zwane is the bench warmer

    The old man is taking us for a joke ,when Zane was on his pick he never wanted anything to do with him now Zwane is the bench warmer he selects him , Zwane is 10 second late to the very slow Mighty Sundowns now how much more at Bafana when you have fast players from Pirates. My opinion though willing to be corrected by facts - Nesh Ngubesilo

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  • Thapelo Maseko, Bafana Bafana vs PanamaBackpage

    Saleng instead

    Thapelo Maseko? Where did the coach see him playing? He might have as well taken Saleng in that case. 😏🤔 - Connecxion Marsh

  • FBL-CAN-2024-NGR-RSAAFP

    We must accept

    We cant have all the players we want at Bafana Bafana, we just have to accept what coach chooses finish - Vusi Selepe

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  • FBL-WC-2018-MATCH53-BRA-MEXAFP

    Brazil called Neymar

    Lorch Lorch Lorch guys😭😭😭😭😭😭. Brazil called Neymar the old man why can't he call SMS Shake My Soul? 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 I need Lorch - Kai Franks

  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    What about centre backs?

    Mbokazi is the only solid CB we have.. I'm worried - Sakhile Sokhela

  • Nkosinathi Sibisi and Bryan Mbeumo, Bafana Bafana vs CameroonBackpage

    He will drop...

    Possible to drop Goss, Kabini, Poggenpoel but Sibisi he might not. I'm just glad the two prayers are there... Thapelo Morena & Thapelo Maseko...🤙👍👍 - Melo Elpatron Letsielo

  • FBL-AFR-2025-ZAF-PRESSERAFP

    Salute

    There is only one national team coach that's Hugo Broos. Which ever player that makes it to 23man team squad, salute. All the best of luck to all the SA players who will make it. You got our support. - Whitey Vetis Mills

  • Sipho Mbule, Bafana Bafana, December 2025Backpage

    Where is he?

    Where is Mr USA SIM card Sipho Mbule?🤣🤣 - Stavo Styles

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 28-ZWE-RSAAFP

    Relegated!


    Lyle Foster who relegated Burnley 😅 - Skiel Raophala

  • Brazil Announces Squad For the 2026 FIFA World CupGetty Images Sport

    Big countries are doing it

    Only nation with a preliminary squad, big countries have released their teams without fear yet our coach is playing mind games 🤬mxm - Mlando Landon Sefuthi

  • Referee Luxolo Badi Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Karate FC

    He included Karate FC 😅😅😅😅 - Kgothatso Rabothata