GOAL brings you the best, the worst and the funniest fan hot takes on the World Cup squad released by SAFA...
Hugo Broos is taking Bafana for a joke, he included Karate FC, were is Mr USA SIM card, Brazil called Neymar why can't we have Lorch? - Fans
- Backpage
Zwane is the bench warmer
The old man is taking us for a joke ,when Zane was on his pick he never wanted anything to do with him now Zwane is the bench warmer he selects him , Zwane is 10 second late to the very slow Mighty Sundowns now how much more at Bafana when you have fast players from Pirates. My opinion though willing to be corrected by facts - Nesh Ngubesilo
- Backpage
Saleng instead
Thapelo Maseko? Where did the coach see him playing? He might have as well taken Saleng in that case. 😏🤔 - Connecxion Marsh
- AFP
We must accept
We cant have all the players we want at Bafana Bafana, we just have to accept what coach chooses finish - Vusi Selepe
- AFP
Brazil called Neymar
Lorch Lorch Lorch guys😭😭😭😭😭😭. Brazil called Neymar the old man why can't he call SMS Shake My Soul? 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 I need Lorch - Kai Franks
- Backpage
What about centre backs?
Mbokazi is the only solid CB we have.. I'm worried - Sakhile Sokhela
- Backpage
He will drop...
Possible to drop Goss, Kabini, Poggenpoel but Sibisi he might not. I'm just glad the two prayers are there... Thapelo Morena & Thapelo Maseko...🤙👍👍 - Melo Elpatron Letsielo
- AFP
Salute
There is only one national team coach that's Hugo Broos. Which ever player that makes it to 23man team squad, salute. All the best of luck to all the SA players who will make it. You got our support. - Whitey Vetis Mills
- Backpage
Where is he?
Where is Mr USA SIM card Sipho Mbule?🤣🤣 - Stavo Styles
- AFP
Relegated!
Lyle Foster who relegated Burnley 😅 - Skiel Raophala
- Getty Images Sport
Big countries are doing it
Only nation with a preliminary squad, big countries have released their teams without fear yet our coach is playing mind games 🤬mxm - Mlando Landon Sefuthi
- Backpagepix
Karate FC
He included Karate FC 😅😅😅😅 - Kgothatso Rabothata