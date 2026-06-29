Hugo Broos hints he might stay on after Bafana Bafana crash out of FIFA World Cup - 'I will not do it here'

In the immediate aftermath of Bafana Bafana's 1-0 defeat to co-hosts Canada, the conversation quickly turned to the future of Hugo Broos.

The veteran coach has transformed South Africa's fortunes, leading them to their first-ever appearance in the World Cup knockout stages, but speculation regarding his retirement or departure has persisted throughout the tournament.

Addressing his future in the heat of the moment, Broos was careful not to make any impulsive declarations, suggesting he needs time to reflect before deciding his next move.

"First of all, it is not clever to make decisions when you are disappointed, so I will not do it here," Broos told reporters in his post-match press conference.