Hugo Broos hints he might stay on after Bafana Bafana crash out of FIFA World Cup - 'I will not do it here'
- Getty Images Sport
Future remains open for Belgian coach
In the immediate aftermath of Bafana Bafana's 1-0 defeat to co-hosts Canada, the conversation quickly turned to the future of Hugo Broos.
The veteran coach has transformed South Africa's fortunes, leading them to their first-ever appearance in the World Cup knockout stages, but speculation regarding his retirement or departure has persisted throughout the tournament.
Addressing his future in the heat of the moment, Broos was careful not to make any impulsive declarations, suggesting he needs time to reflect before deciding his next move.
"First of all, it is not clever to make decisions when you are disappointed, so I will not do it here," Broos told reporters in his post-match press conference.
- AFP
Physicality proves the difference in Los Angeles
Analysing the narrow defeat at the Los Angeles Stadium, Broos was incredibly candid about why his side struggled against the North Americans.
While South Africa's technical ability has been praised, the Belgian felt that the physical demands of modern international football eventually caught up with his squad during the Round of 32 clash.
"We have to be honest that today [Sunday] we lost the game because there was a lack of power and speed in our team when I compare it with the opponents," Broos admitted.
"We lost a lot of duels, man-against-man. But not only the running speed [was a factor]—the speed of execution was too.
"When you see how quickly it went with Canada, and we took too long with the build-ups sometimes."
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Modern football demands more than technique
The Bafana boss has long been a critic of the intensity levels within South African domestic football, and he used the World Cup stage to reiterate his concerns.
He pointed out that while Bafana possess the skill, they lacked the raw attributes required to match a Tier 1 athletic opponent over 90 minutes.
"We have to work on it, and this is what I have said so many times in South Africa: modern football is more than just technique.
"There is power and speed, and we don’t quite have it in our team yet.
"We faced a team that has it, and it was the big quality of their side [that made the difference].
"Not only that, but this team has real quality, and it is difficult," the coach explained.
- AFP
Pride in a historic World Cup campaign
Despite the agony of Eustaquio's late strike, Broos was eager to ensure his players received the credit they deserved for navigating a difficult Group A that included Mexico, Czechia, and South Korea.
South Africa's progression marked a significant milestone for a nation that had not qualified for the tournament on merit since 2002.
"We had a difficult game, but on the other side, when we look back, we have to be satisfied with what we did," Broos added.
"It was 24 years ago that South Africa last qualified for a World Cup.
"So okay, we are disappointed because we wanted to win, but we should really have had to believe in a miracle to go to the third round.
"We don’t have to be too disappointed.
"What we did was good, and I am very happy and proud of this team."