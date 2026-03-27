Hugo Broos hints at retirement U-turn as Bafana Bafana coach prepares for 2026 FIFA World Cup - 'Let’s wait and see what will happen in three to four months'
Questioning the decision to announce retirement
Speaking ahead of international friendly matches against Panama, Hugo Broos admitted that his public declaration regarding retirement may have been premature.
He told reporters, “Maybe it was not a good idea for me to say that after the World Cup I should stop my career as a coach. At that moment, you can say things, but when the time comes, you have to decide. So, let’s wait and see what will happen in three to four months,” as quoted by FARPost.
The shift in tone suggests that the adrenaline of leading South Africa to their first World Cup appearance since 2010 has reinvigorated the former AFCON winner. Broos clarified that his focus remains on the immediate task at hand.
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The hunt for a beautiful end
For Broos, the decision to either walk away or continue at the helm of the Mzansi national team is intrinsically linked to the quality of Bafana Bafana's upcoming performances.
He has been a transformative figure for the squad, instilling a tactical discipline and consistency that helped them secure a podium finish at the most recent Africa Cup of Nations. Now, his focus is entirely on ensuring that if he does leave, it is on a high note.
“For me, if I should stop, I will stop in beauty. It has to be a beautiful end. That means we have to perform well in the World Cup,” Broos explained.
This desire for a successful climax suggests that a deep run in the tournament could either satisfy his ambitions or, conversely, provide the momentum needed to tempt him into one final qualifying cycle.
For now, the Belgian remains committed to the rigorous preparation required for the world's biggest stage.
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'We have to discuss with him'
The possibility of Broos staying beyond 2026 will be music to the ears of the South African Football Association (SAFA). President Danny Jordaan has already voiced the association's desire to have discussions with the 73-year-old mentor.
“We have to discuss with him. He has indicated that at the end of the contract, he will retire. We will still have a conversation,” Jordaan stated.
The association views coaching continuity as the bedrock of their long-term strategy, especially as Bafana look to re-establish themselves as a dominant force on the continent. The stability provided by Broos has been a welcome change for a federation that has historically struggled with high coaching turnover.
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Focus remains on World Cup preparation
Despite the growing speculation surrounding his contract and future, Broos is adamant that his work on the training pitch remains his only priority.
“I will work as hard as I have worked already in the past five years to have a team at the World Cup that gets good results,” Broos said.
“There is still a lot of work to do, and I don’t have the time to think about whether I will go or stay.”
This singular focus on the task at hand has been a hallmark of his tenure, as he looks to improve upon Mzansi's historical World Cup record.