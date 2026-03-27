Speaking ahead of international friendly matches against Panama, Hugo Broos admitted that his public declaration regarding retirement may have been premature.

He told reporters, “Maybe it was not a good idea for me to say that after the World Cup I should stop my career as a coach. At that moment, you can say things, but when the time comes, you have to decide. So, let’s wait and see what will happen in three to four months,” as quoted by FARPost.

The shift in tone suggests that the adrenaline of leading South Africa to their first World Cup appearance since 2010 has reinvigorated the former AFCON winner. Broos clarified that his focus remains on the immediate task at hand.