Hugo Broos happy with Relebohile Mofokeng's rejuvenation after previous struggles 'he forgot to play football but I don’t blame him'

Relebohile Mofokeng had an explosive campaign in the 2024/25 season for Orlando Pirates.

His impressive performance at the club level earned him continuous call-ups to the national team, Bafana Bafana. However, when the 2025/26 season began, he looked quite a pale shadow of his former self.

He was taken to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals, where he played 96 minutes cumulatively, and his only start came in the Round of 16, where South Africa faced and lost to Cameroon.

Recently, President Yama 2000 has been impressive, and against TS Galaxy, he scored his first hat-trick. So why did his form drop? Hugo Broos explains.