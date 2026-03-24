Hugo Broos happy with Relebohile Mofokeng's rejuvenation after previous struggles 'he forgot to play football but I don’t blame him'
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Mofokeng rises
Relebohile Mofokeng had an explosive campaign in the 2024/25 season for Orlando Pirates.
His impressive performance at the club level earned him continuous call-ups to the national team, Bafana Bafana. However, when the 2025/26 season began, he looked quite a pale shadow of his former self.
He was taken to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals, where he played 96 minutes cumulatively, and his only start came in the Round of 16, where South Africa faced and lost to Cameroon.
Recently, President Yama 2000 has been impressive, and against TS Galaxy, he scored his first hat-trick. So why did his form drop? Hugo Broos explains.
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Why did Mofokeng's standards drop?
“He is in good shape now. There was a time when he was looking to play for himself. He became a star very quickly, and here in South Africa, once you are at that high level, things become a mess and difficult," Broos told the media.
“There was so much around his head, and he forgot to play football. This is totally normal, and I don’t blame him. When you are a young guy, and suddenly everyone wants to be with you, it is difficult.
“He had a good campaign last season, and he is coming little by little this year. We are seeing the Relebohile that everyone wants to see, and he is playing in a different position," explained the former Cameroon national team coach.
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Where will Rele play?
Ironically, Mofokeng's rise in form has come in a different area, not in his natural position as a winger. When head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou gambled and deployed him as a playmaker, the 21-year-old did not disappoint, raising the question of where the star should actually play.
To Broos, Mofokeng is an attacking midfielder, and playing him on the wing is not a good choice.
“He is playing more centrally, and this is the future for him because he is not a winger. He can play on the wing against an opponent that is not strong, but against stronger opponents, he will never play a good game," the tactician explained.
“He is not a winger. He doesn’t have the explosiveness and dribbling on the line; those are not his qualities. His qualities are intelligence and using the spaces; that is where he is the best.
“I think his coach [at Pirates], Abdeslam Ouaddou, will play him in that position, and he is coming to Bafana to play that position and not on the wing," he added.
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'It's up to them'
As Broos and Ouaddou take a gamble on his career, trying to find the best position for him, Mofokeng is not bothered and says he is ready to play wherever.
“If the coach puts me in as a winger or No. 10, I just have to perform in the team," he affirmed.
"It is the same because No. 10 and a winger are almost in the same position, so I think I just have to perform anywhere they put me."