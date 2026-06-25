Hugo Broos hails Bafana Bafana’s historic rise after clinching 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout spot - 'What we’ve done is amazing’

When Hugo Broos first arrived on South African shores, he was met with a wave of skepticism from local fans and media alike.

The veteran coach decided to overhaul the squad, moving away from established veterans in favour of a younger, more energetic core.

That gamble has now paid off in spectacular fashion as the team continues to break new ground under his leadership.

Broos has remained steadfast in his philosophy throughout his tenure, often clashing with domestic league schedules and critics of his selection policy.

However, the results on the pitch have silenced the noise, culminating in a historic run that has placed Bafana Bafana back among the elite of international football, much to the delight of South African football fans, media and pundits alike.