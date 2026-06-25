Hugo Broos hails Bafana Bafana’s historic rise after clinching 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout spot - 'What we’ve done is amazing’
- Getty Images Sport
A journey from doubters to achievers
When Hugo Broos first arrived on South African shores, he was met with a wave of skepticism from local fans and media alike.
The veteran coach decided to overhaul the squad, moving away from established veterans in favour of a younger, more energetic core.
That gamble has now paid off in spectacular fashion as the team continues to break new ground under his leadership.
Broos has remained steadfast in his philosophy throughout his tenure, often clashing with domestic league schedules and critics of his selection policy.
However, the results on the pitch have silenced the noise, culminating in a historic run that has placed Bafana Bafana back among the elite of international football, much to the delight of South African football fans, media and pundits alike.
- Getty
Reflecting on a five-year transformation
Speaking after the confirmation of their place in the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Broos took a moment to look back at the arduous journey his side had undertaken.
The Belgian coach highlighted the sheer scale of the improvement within the group, noting that the identity of the team has been completely redefined since his appointment in 2021.
The manager was full of praise for his players, stating, "What we’ve done in those five years is amazing."
"People forget where we came from and the challenges we faced at the beginning.
"We had to change the mentality of the squad and convince everyone that South Africa belongs at this level of competition again," he told SuperSport TV.
- Getty Images Sport
Building on AFCON success
The groundwork for this World Cup success was laid during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where Bafana Bafana exceeded expectations to claim a third-place finish.
That tournament proved to be a turning point, providing the squad with the necessary confidence to navigate the rigorous qualification process and the high-pressure environment of the final tournament.
Broos believes that the experience gained in the Ivory Coast was instrumental in their recent achievements.
The tactical discipline shown by the defensive unit, combined with the clinical nature of the forward line, has transformed South Africa into a side that no longer fears the traditional giants of the game, regardless of the venue or the stakes involved.
- Getty Images Sport
Eyes on the Round of 32 and beyond
While the achievement of reaching the Round of 32 is historic, Broos is not content with just making up the numbers when they face Canada in Los Angeles on Sunday.
He has challenged his players to maintain their focus and intensity as they prepare for the knockout phase, where the margin for error becomes razor-thin.
The coach remains optimistic that his side can continue to surprise the world.
The Belgian concluded by emphasizing that the hard work is only just beginning for his team.
"We have reached a historic spot, but we must not stop here. We have shown that we can compete with the best, and now the players must believe they can go even further.
"This is a special moment for the country, and we want to keep making the fans proud," Broos added.