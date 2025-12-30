Hugo Broos explains how Bafana Bafana players make it difficult for Lyle Foster 'we started to be bad' and lays down demands for AFCON knockout stage 'we have to do that more'

To reach the Round of 16, Bafana were made to sweat against Zimbabwe. The COSAFA rivals served up an entertaining match, but for South African fans, it was an adrenaline-spiking encounter because the Warriors gave them a run for their money.

For Broos, it was not a satisfying performance, and he has demanded that Bafana play at their highest level to avoid trouble.

“I agree, I' am not really happy with the performances or the way some players are acting on the pitch; that’s true. It’s something we have to work on," the Belgian said as he assessed the game.

"From the beginning of the tournament, we have to know the progress we made in the last two or three years is no guarantee that you will come on the pitch and win the game," he added.

"I said already before the tournament, it will be tougher for us than the tournament two years ago, because everyone knows what a good team we are, and the mindset of the opponent is totally different, totally different, and we have to adapt to all that," the 73-year-old tactician added.

"We know it won’t be easy for us anymore; we have to play every game with 100% of our talent and qualities, and if we don’t do that with the right mentality, if we don’t do that, we’ll always be in trouble."