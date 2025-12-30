Hugo Broos explains how Bafana Bafana players make it difficult for Lyle Foster 'we started to be bad' and lays down demands for AFCON knockout stage 'we have to do that more'
- AFP
Lyle defended
Before the Africa Cup of Nations finals began, there was a lot of criticism of Lyle Foster, with some arguing that he was not helping the team much.
In Morocco, however, he has been quite influential; he scored and assisted in the 2-1 win over Angola in Bafana's opening game before he found the back of the net against Zimbabwe.
In the knockout stage, Bafana will need goals, and that means the centre-forward will be expected to deliver even more.
According to Broos, the 25-year-old can be effective if only his teammates are better on the pitch around him.
- AFP
How to make Lyle a better striker
“I think you need support as a striker; when there’s no support, it becomes difficult to do something alone. But when the movements around Lyle are good, then he can take advantage of that. He’s a very good striker; he’s strong and quick," Broos said.
“You can use him very well, and he scores. At the beginning of the game [against Zimbabwe], we were good, but we started to be bad; it was then difficult for Lyle.
“[In the] second half, there was movement around him; he took advantage of that because he’s smart and knows where he has to be; he scored. We have to do that more in the next games and be better in terms of passing, focus, and concentration," he added.
“We can have good ball circulation and good movement using the space that the opponents give. And then we have a very good striker in Lyle.”
- AFP
Broos unhappy
To reach the Round of 16, Bafana were made to sweat against Zimbabwe. The COSAFA rivals served up an entertaining match, but for South African fans, it was an adrenaline-spiking encounter because the Warriors gave them a run for their money.
For Broos, it was not a satisfying performance, and he has demanded that Bafana play at their highest level to avoid trouble.
“I agree, I' am not really happy with the performances or the way some players are acting on the pitch; that’s true. It’s something we have to work on," the Belgian said as he assessed the game.
"From the beginning of the tournament, we have to know the progress we made in the last two or three years is no guarantee that you will come on the pitch and win the game," he added.
"I said already before the tournament, it will be tougher for us than the tournament two years ago, because everyone knows what a good team we are, and the mindset of the opponent is totally different, totally different, and we have to adapt to all that," the 73-year-old tactician added.
"We know it won’t be easy for us anymore; we have to play every game with 100% of our talent and qualities, and if we don’t do that with the right mentality, if we don’t do that, we’ll always be in trouble."
- AFP
Broos warns against complacency
To Broos, teams are motivated to beat South Africa because they are viewed as one of the best in the tournament.
“It’s not now because you’re South Africa that teams are afraid of you; it’s a motivation for the teams trying to beat you, so you have to fight more, be more concentrated, be more focused and not think it would be easy today, like we thought after 20 minutes [vs Zimbabwe].
“Okay, it was easy… No, they need to go on; no foot on the brakes. Go on and push, which is something we know if we want to go far in this tournament. This is the mentality we need to go far; if we don’t, it will be finished very quickly.”