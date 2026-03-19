Hugo Broos explains dropping Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine from Bafana Bafana squad, 'It’s not charity' as Belgian also excludes Mamelodi Sundowns' Iqraam Rayners & Mohau Nkota

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has announced his final 23-member squad to face Panama in international friendly matches.

South Africa first come up against Panama at Moses Mabhida Stadium on March 27, before hosting the same side at Cape Town Stadium on March 31.

In naming his squad, Broos surprisingly dropped Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine for Sekhukhune United's Renaldo Leaner.

Leaner will complete a goalkeeping department that has captain Ronwen Williams and Ricardo Goss.