Hugo Broos explains dropping Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine from Bafana Bafana squad, 'It’s not charity' as Belgian also excludes Mamelodi Sundowns' Iqraam Rayners & Mohau Nkota
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Broos names his men
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has announced his final 23-member squad to face Panama in international friendly matches.
South Africa first come up against Panama at Moses Mabhida Stadium on March 27, before hosting the same side at Cape Town Stadium on March 31.
In naming his squad, Broos surprisingly dropped Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine for Sekhukhune United's Renaldo Leaner.
Leaner will complete a goalkeeping department that has captain Ronwen Williams and Ricardo Goss.
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'It's not charity' - Broos on Chaine exclusion
“Everybody has to be worried when they don’t perform and I don’t say that Sipho is not performing,” said Broos on SABC1 as per iDiksi Times.
“But everybody has to be worried. It’s not a charity, it’s something that is very serious.”
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Why Leaner?
“And again, Leaner, I want to see him, I want to see him with us. I want to see him at the camp because it’s not only on the pitch but also outside the pitch and we will see,” Broos added.
“I think Leaner is always on the list of the preliminary squad and I think it was a good occasion now to get him with us. He was already with us a few months ago, but I want to see him again and we will see what that gives.”
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Broos' loyalty on Goss explained
“If you talk about Bafana DNA, that’s an example of it. He [Goss] has a good mentality,” the Belgian continued.
“He’s a guy who’s always working in training. If you need him, he’s there, he’s a good guy for the rest of the team and that is very important.
“So again, the performance a few weeks ago of him were fantastic. I saw the game also [against Pirates], that means again the qualities of Ricardo," he said.
“And he’s been with us already from the beginning I think. I don’t drop him, certainly not because I have confidence in him and I know if something happens with Ronwen [Williams] that we always can count on him.”
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Who else has been dropped?
Besides sidelining Chaine, Broos has also not picked Mamelodi Sundowns forward Iqraam Rayners who has picked up form.
However, the exclusion of Mohau Nkota, who has been struggling at Saudi Pro League side Al Ettrifaq, may not come as a surprise.
15 excluded Bafanaplayers
Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates), Darren Johnson (AmaZulu), Olwethu Makhanya (Philadelphia), Deano Van Rooyen (Orlando Pirates), Vuyo Letlapa (Sekhukhune United), Tylon Smith (QPR), Ndamulelo Maphangule (Polokwane City), Mthetheleli Mthiyane (Stellenbosch FC), Luke Le Roux (Portsmouth), Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates), Yanela Mbuthuma (Orlando Pirates), Kamogelo Sebelele (Orlando Pirates), Mohau Nkota (Al-Ettifaq), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Iqraam Rayners (Mamelodi Sundowns)