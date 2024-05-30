Hugo Broos and Lyle Foster, Bafana BafanaGOAL
Clifton Mabasa

Hugo Broos explains decision to hand Lyle Foster recall to Bafana Bafana squad for 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe

South Africa, Lyle Foster, Mamelodi Sundowns FC, Orlando Pirates, Premier Soccer League, Tshegofatso John Mabasa, Burnley, Hugo Broos, Nigeria vs South Africa, Nigeria, World Cup Qualification CAF, South Africa vs Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe

The Orlando Pirates graduate last played for the South Africa national team back in October last year against Ivory Coast and missed the 2023 Afcon. 

  • Broos explains Foster's Bafana inclusion
  • Burnely star missed the 2023 Afcon due to mental health issues
  • Calls to Foster and Kompany changed Broos' mind
