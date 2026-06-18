Hugo Broos defiant in the face of criticism ahead of Bafana Bafana vs Czechia World Cup showdown - 'I never listen to the trash'

Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos has dismissed the wave of negativity aimed at his squad following their underwhelming start to the 2026 World Cup.

South Africa were comfortably beaten by co-hosts Mexico in their Group Stage opener, sparking a fierce reaction from supporters and pundits alike who felt the performance lacked intensity and tactical clarity.

Speaking to the media in Atlanta, Broos made it clear that he has no intention of engaging with online critics or allowing external pressure to dictate his decisions.

"You know, nearly 40 years coach, I know there is a side on your job where you are criticised. For the moment, I am criticised, but for those you still don't know it, I do it my way.

"I never listen to the trash of the social media. I never listen to people who sometimes think they are important and have to criticise the team," Broos stated firmly.