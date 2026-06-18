Hugo Broos defiant in the face of criticism ahead of Bafana Bafana vs Czechia World Cup showdown - 'I never listen to the trash'
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Broos fires back at social media 'trash'
Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos has dismissed the wave of negativity aimed at his squad following their underwhelming start to the 2026 World Cup.
South Africa were comfortably beaten by co-hosts Mexico in their Group Stage opener, sparking a fierce reaction from supporters and pundits alike who felt the performance lacked intensity and tactical clarity.
Speaking to the media in Atlanta, Broos made it clear that he has no intention of engaging with online critics or allowing external pressure to dictate his decisions.
"You know, nearly 40 years coach, I know there is a side on your job where you are criticised. For the moment, I am criticised, but for those you still don't know it, I do it my way.
"I never listen to the trash of the social media. I never listen to people who sometimes think they are important and have to criticise the team," Broos stated firmly.
- Backpage
A demand for silence from former players
The Belgian tactician did not stop at social media users, appearing to take a swipe at former players or analysts who have used their platforms to question the current national team setup.
Broos suggested that those looking back at the past should be more mindful of their own shortcomings before pointing fingers at the current crop of Bafana stars.
"When I'm going to see what they [Bafana Bafana] did before, I think it would be better that they shut up," Broos added in a scathing assessment.
"Again, I know what went wrong. I know we had a debriefing two days after the game of Mexico.
"The players know it and that's the important thing. For the rest, I will do it my way.
"If [on Thursday] they want this one or another one or a third one in the team and I don't agree, they will not be in the team."
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Navigating a must-win situation in Group Stage
The stakes could not be higher for Tuesday’s clash against Czechia. After failing to pick up points against Mexico, South Africa find themselves in a position where anything less than a positive result would likely signal an early exit from the tournament.
Broos is fully aware that his side is currently walking a tightrope in their quest for the knockout rounds.
"It's a very important game. If you don't lose, you still have a chance, but if you lose, then it will be a calculation of what happens in the other groups, so again it's an important game," Broos explained.
"If you lose, I think it will be very difficult, even with the third place to be in the next round."
- AFP
Selection headaches following key suspensions
Broos will have to navigate this "do-or-die" fixture without two of his most trusted lieutenants. Midfield anchor Sphephelo Sithole and veteran playmaker Themba Zwane are both ruled out through suspension, forcing the technical team into a mandatory reshuffle of the starting eleven.
The absence of Zwane, in particular, leaves a creative void that the coach must fill against a disciplined Czech outfit.
Despite the personnel challenges and the looming threat of elimination, Broos remains adamant that he is the only man fit to make the tough calls.
With the eyes of the nation on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the 72-year-old is banking on his decades of experience to silence the "trash" and guide South Africa back into contention on the world stage.