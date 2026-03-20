Hugo Broos defends Evidence Makgopa's inclusion as Bafana Bafana coach snubs in-form stars -'I will not drop him before I see someone much better than him'

Hugo Broos has made it clear that Evidence Makgopa will stay in the squad until a superior replacement is identified. The announcement comes as South Africa gears up for back-to-back friendly clashes with Panama, set to take place at Moses Mabhida Stadium and DHL Stadium later this month.

The selection has ignited intense discussion throughout Mzansi football circles, especially considering Makgopa’s recent difficulties in securing consistent minutes at Orlando Pirates.

Yet Broos remains unmoved by external criticism, relying on the stability and cohesion that propelled his team to the top tiers of African football in recent competitions. For the seasoned coach, proven dependability in the national colors outweighs fleeting club performances.