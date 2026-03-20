Hugo Broos defends Evidence Makgopa's inclusion as Bafana Bafana coach snubs in-form stars -'I will not drop him before I see someone much better than him'
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Broos stands by Makgopa
Hugo Broos has made it clear that Evidence Makgopa will stay in the squad until a superior replacement is identified. The announcement comes as South Africa gears up for back-to-back friendly clashes with Panama, set to take place at Moses Mabhida Stadium and DHL Stadium later this month.
The selection has ignited intense discussion throughout Mzansi football circles, especially considering Makgopa’s recent difficulties in securing consistent minutes at Orlando Pirates.
Yet Broos remains unmoved by external criticism, relying on the stability and cohesion that propelled his team to the top tiers of African football in recent competitions. For the seasoned coach, proven dependability in the national colors outweighs fleeting club performances.
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The logic behind the striker selection
This backing gives Makgopa a significant morale lift, with the Belgian mentor openly valuing the power and work ethic he brings to the attack, no matter his present domestic form.
“You know we are talking about consistency, and for strikers, I like that. Lyle [Foster] never disappointed me, I think in every game he played [at the 2025 AFCON] he scored,” Broos said as per FARPost.
“It is the same thing with Makgopa, even though he doesn’t play regularly at the moment for Pirates.
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Broos reminds critics of AFCON success
The 25-year-old forward has been called up despite limited minutes at the club level. Broos was quick to point out that similar skepticism arose ahead of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, where the forward went on to make a decisive impact.
The coach maintains that the pecking order in his attack is determined by demonstrated international quality rather than temporary league form.
“Two years ago, everybody was asking, ‘Where were you taking Makgopa?’, but you saw what he did at the AFCON. So he’s always there, he’s always the guy who works hard, and I will not drop him before I see someone who is much better than him.”
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Building momentum for the World Cup
The upcoming clashes against Panama serve as vital preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted across Mexico, Canada, and the United States. Broos is clearly focused on refining his core group of players as the road to the global showpiece begins to narrow.
By sticking with Makgopa, the coach is sending a clear message about the loyalty he expects and provides to those who have performed under his tutelage.
While the exclusion of in-form players like Iqraam Rayners and Sipho Chaine will continue to dominate headlines, the focus now shifts to whether the selected squad can justify the manager's faith on the pitch.
With the World Cup on the horizon, every friendly carries immense weight, and for Makgopa, it represents a golden opportunity to silence his critics and prove that his 'hard work' remains an indispensable asset for Bafana.