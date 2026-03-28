Hugo Broos criticises Bafana Bafana and Burnley FC star Lyle Foster after disappointing outing against Panama, 'sometimes he’s a little bit lazy in the game'
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Foster under fire
After a 1-1 draw against Panama at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday, Bafana Bafana and Burnley striker Lyle Foster was subjected to intense criticism.
The striker missed a number of chances as South Africa fought back and registered the draw against the Central Americans.
While Broos believes Foster is a good player, the coach said he is at times lazy and wants him to press even more.
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'Good but lazy'
“For me Lyle is a very good striker, but sometimes he’s a little bit lazy in the game. I told him a few days ago that we need someone that moves more, that puts the defenders more under pressure," Broos told the press on Friday.
“In the first half, he did have some moments, but the second half was much better. Lyle moves a lot; he’s quick; he’s strong. He can be more dangerous than when he’s waiting for the ball.
“I know he’s strong also when you’re giving him the ball in the feet; we don’t use so much of such balls; this is not our game," he added.
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What does Broos need?
The former Cameroon national team head coach also explained what he needs from his players, especially strikers.
“We don’t play with someone in attack who will keep the ball, and then players who are playing around with it. We play football that needs movement, and also for the strikers," the 73-year-old tactician stated.
“Again, Lyle was tired after an hour or after 70 minutes. But okay, I like more that he’s tired after 70 minutes than angry or frustrated that we don’t move him.”
- AFP
Broos' options
Apart from the Burnley striker, the coach can rely on Orlando Pirates striker Evidence Makgopa. The Bucs' star has always been a second choice, but should Foster fail to impress, he might be replaced.
Mamelodi Sundowns' Iqraam Rayners, with 10 Premier Soccer League goals and a prime Golden Boot award candidate, is also a viable option.
Rayners was not part of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations squad, but he was placed on the standby list.