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Themba Zwane, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpagepix
Khothatso Leballo

Hugo Broos comes out open on Themba Zwane decision but highlights a limitation on Bafana Bafana vice captain - 'I don’t think he can do that'

World Cup
South Africa
South Africa vs Panama
Panama
Friendlies
Durban City vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Durban City
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Premier Soccer League
T. Zwane
H. Broos
Mexico vs South Africa
Mexico

The veteran midfielder made his long-awaited return to the national team, featuring for the first time since October 2024. A series of injuries had kept him out of the national side for an extended period, forcing him to miss several international assignments. Now back in the fold, he is expected to play a key role as the team builds towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

  • FBL-CAN-2024-RSA-CODAFP

    Zwane, a surprise starter

    Midfielder Themba Zwane was a surprise starter as Bafana Bafana were held 1-1 by Panama in an international friendly match at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday.

    Zwane was playing for the national team for the first time since October 2024.

    Coach Hugo Broos fielded him for an hour before the 36-year-old made way for Relebohile Mofokeng.

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  • Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpagepix

    Broos explains Zwane decision

    While Broos explains why he started Zwane, he flags a limitation on the player he says cannot play 90 minutes.

    “I think the only surprise is that Themba is in the team; I think when he’s with us we have to let him play, and we’ll see how far he is at the moment,” Broos told SABC Sport as per iDiksi Times.

    “There’s still a game in June, but we don’t have so many games to let him play, so it’s important to know where he is physically and technically. Football-wise, we know there’s no problem, but physically…"

    “He’s not playing much at Sundowns at the moment, so we will not let him play 90 minutes either. I don’t think he can do that, but just to see him play is very important for us.”

  • Themba Zwane, South Africa, March 2026Backpage

    Broos' Zwane risk

    At 36, Zwane has proved to be injury-prone, especially after going back to nurse an injury after he had recovered from his ruptured Achilles tendon.

    That has seen Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso carefully using the player who usually comes on as a substitute.

    But Broos started him and stretched the experienced midfielder's time on the pitch to 60 minutes in what appeared to be a huge risk.

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  • Hugo Broos, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    Broos promises more minutes for Zwane

    “But I knew also that he's not ready to play 90 minutes. We had to pay attention to him and be careful with him and not overload him," Broos continued.

    "Because when we overload him, he will have injuries. I'm sure of it. So that was the reason why he came out after [60] minutes. We will see next Tuesday how he recuperates.

    “And if he recuperates, he will play again because he needs that. I can't decide about that, but I hope that he gets more playtime in Sundowns also. Because he needs that rhythm of the game.”