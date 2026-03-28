Hugo Broos comes out open on Themba Zwane decision but highlights a limitation on Bafana Bafana vice captain - 'I don’t think he can do that'

While Broos explains why he started Zwane, he flags a limitation on the player he says cannot play 90 minutes.

“I think the only surprise is that Themba is in the team; I think when he’s with us we have to let him play, and we’ll see how far he is at the moment,” Broos told SABC Sport as per iDiksi Times.

“There’s still a game in June, but we don’t have so many games to let him play, so it’s important to know where he is physically and technically. Football-wise, we know there’s no problem, but physically…"

“He’s not playing much at Sundowns at the moment, so we will not let him play 90 minutes either. I don’t think he can do that, but just to see him play is very important for us.”