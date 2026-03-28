Hugo Broos comes out open on Themba Zwane decision but highlights a limitation on Bafana Bafana vice captain - 'I don’t think he can do that'
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Zwane, a surprise starter
Midfielder Themba Zwane was a surprise starter as Bafana Bafana were held 1-1 by Panama in an international friendly match at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday.
Zwane was playing for the national team for the first time since October 2024.
Coach Hugo Broos fielded him for an hour before the 36-year-old made way for Relebohile Mofokeng.
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Broos explains Zwane decision
While Broos explains why he started Zwane, he flags a limitation on the player he says cannot play 90 minutes.
“I think the only surprise is that Themba is in the team; I think when he’s with us we have to let him play, and we’ll see how far he is at the moment,” Broos told SABC Sport as per iDiksi Times.
“There’s still a game in June, but we don’t have so many games to let him play, so it’s important to know where he is physically and technically. Football-wise, we know there’s no problem, but physically…"
“He’s not playing much at Sundowns at the moment, so we will not let him play 90 minutes either. I don’t think he can do that, but just to see him play is very important for us.”
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Broos' Zwane risk
At 36, Zwane has proved to be injury-prone, especially after going back to nurse an injury after he had recovered from his ruptured Achilles tendon.
That has seen Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso carefully using the player who usually comes on as a substitute.
But Broos started him and stretched the experienced midfielder's time on the pitch to 60 minutes in what appeared to be a huge risk.
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Broos promises more minutes for Zwane
“But I knew also that he's not ready to play 90 minutes. We had to pay attention to him and be careful with him and not overload him," Broos continued.
"Because when we overload him, he will have injuries. I'm sure of it. So that was the reason why he came out after [60] minutes. We will see next Tuesday how he recuperates.
“And if he recuperates, he will play again because he needs that. I can't decide about that, but I hope that he gets more playtime in Sundowns also. Because he needs that rhythm of the game.”