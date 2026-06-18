Hugo Broos cites Lionel Messi as an example of FIFA's double standards while criticising decision to send off Themba Zwane – 'What is the difference then?'

Themba Zwane, the Mamelodi Sundowns talisman affectionately known as 'Mshishi', has seen his World Cup dreams put on ice following a straight red card against Mexico.

FIFA’s decision to hand the veteran a three-game ban means he will miss the remainder of the Group A campaign, only becoming eligible again should South Africa progress to the Round of 16.

Broos did not hold back when assessing the severity of the ruling, making it clear that he felt the initial dismissal was a mistake.

"Yes, first of all, I think the red card is too severe.

"I saw the situation again where Themba got the red card.

"I don't think it was a red card," the Belgian tactician told the media, clearly frustrated by the loss of his key playmaker.



