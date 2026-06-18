Hugo Broos cites Lionel Messi as an example of FIFA's double standards while criticising decision to send off Themba Zwane – 'What is the difference then?'
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Anger over Zwane’s three-match suspension
Themba Zwane, the Mamelodi Sundowns talisman affectionately known as 'Mshishi', has seen his World Cup dreams put on ice following a straight red card against Mexico.
FIFA’s decision to hand the veteran a three-game ban means he will miss the remainder of the Group A campaign, only becoming eligible again should South Africa progress to the Round of 16.
Broos did not hold back when assessing the severity of the ruling, making it clear that he felt the initial dismissal was a mistake.
"Yes, first of all, I think the red card is too severe.
"I saw the situation again where Themba got the red card.
"I don't think it was a red card," the Belgian tactician told the media, clearly frustrated by the loss of his key playmaker.
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The Lionel Messi comparison
Adding fuel to the fire, Broos referenced an incident involving Argentina superstar Lionel Messi, who appeared to make heavy contact with an opponent during his side’s 3-0 demolition of Algeria.
While Messi went on to net a hat-trick and escape sanction, Zwane was shown no such leniency, sparking accusations of preferential treatment for the game's biggest icons.
"When I see what happened yesterday with [Lionel] Messi, then I don't agree, certainly not.
"I think there was not even a VAR check with Messi," Broos explained.
While the coach insisted he did not want to see the Inter Miami star sidelined, he demanded to know why the rules seemed to be applied differently:
"And again, I don't want Messi to get a red card because that player has to be on the pitch.
"You saw yesterday what a wonderful player he is.
"But yeah, what is the difference then? So, I'm a little bit frustrated about that."
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Defending the actions of 'Mshishi'
Broos broke down the specific mechanics of the incident that led to Zwane’s dismissal against Mexico, arguing that the Mexican defender was the primary instigator.
According to the Bafana boss, the midfielder was simply trying to navigate a physical challenge rather than commit a send-off offence.
"He's not guarding the ball, he's just holding Themba," Broos said of the opponent.
He added that Zwane merely tried to get over him and put his arm over his shoulder, concluding:
"That's all he did. When you get a red card for that, and then a three-game suspension, I'm sorry, but that is much, much, much too severe."
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Must-win territory for South Africa
The timing of the suspension could not be worse for South Africa, who now face a do-or-die clash against Czechia at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Without Zwane’s creative spark, the pressure is on the rest of the squad to keep their World Cup ambitions alive before the final group match against South Korea.
"Our situation is clear," Broos warned, underlining the stakes of the upcoming fixture.
He stressed that a failure to pick up three points against the Europeans would likely render their final game meaningless, stating:
"And this is something we have to avoid. We know the mistakes we made in the first game."