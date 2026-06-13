Hugo Broos’ choice of midfielders backed for 2026 FIFA World Cup – ‘Any of them will be good enough for the job’

In an interview with FARPost, Letsholonyane explained that the players currently in the squad represent the pinnacle of South African talent.

He stressed the importance of unity and familiarity within the tactical setup, noting that many of these players have been staples of the national team during Broos’ tenure.

“I think the coach chose the best team that we can have in the country at the moment.

"They are all goal-scoring midfielders.

"A lot, if not most, of the players have been in the set-up and understand how the coach and his technical team want to do things.

"So, we should rally behind the team,” Letsholonyane said.

“I’m sure any player who will be selected for any game will be ready to compete and execute the game plan for the day.

"Obviously, it would be easy to start with Teboho and Adams, but I think any of the midfielders selected will be good enough for the job.”



