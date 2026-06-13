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Hugo Broos’ choice of midfielders backed for 2026 FIFA World Cup – ‘Any of them will be good enough for the job’
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Backing the selection despite Mexico nightmare
Bafana Bafana endured a testing start to their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on Thursday, suffering a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Mexico.
Concerns have been raised regarding the balance of the squad, which features 11 defenders and eight forwards but only four specialised central midfielders, yet Reneilwe Letsholonyane remains confident in the personnel chosen.
Broos selected Teboho Mokoena and Jayden Adams from Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates' Thalente Mbatha, and Portugal-based Sphephelo Sithole as his engine room options.
While the lack of depth in the middle of the park has come under scrutiny, 'Yeye' insists that the Belgian coach has picked the right profiles for the tournament in North America.
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‘Any of them will be good enough for the job’
In an interview with FARPost, Letsholonyane explained that the players currently in the squad represent the pinnacle of South African talent.
He stressed the importance of unity and familiarity within the tactical setup, noting that many of these players have been staples of the national team during Broos’ tenure.
“I think the coach chose the best team that we can have in the country at the moment.
"They are all goal-scoring midfielders.
"A lot, if not most, of the players have been in the set-up and understand how the coach and his technical team want to do things.
"So, we should rally behind the team,” Letsholonyane said.
“I’m sure any player who will be selected for any game will be ready to compete and execute the game plan for the day.
"Obviously, it would be easy to start with Teboho and Adams, but I think any of the midfielders selected will be good enough for the job.”
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Overcoming Sphephelo Sithole’s difficult opener
The spotlight has fallen particularly on Sphephelo Sithole, who experienced a disastrous opening match.
The CD Tondela midfielder committed a high-profile error that led to Mexico’s first goal and was subsequently sent off shortly after the halftime interval.
This came on the back of a domestic season that saw his club side relegated from the Portuguese top flight.
However, Letsholonyane believes Sithole’s presence in the final 26-man squad is a testament to his value to the technical staff.
“Being in the squad means what he [Sithole] is doing is what the coach wants, what they have been working on in training,” the former Kaizer Chiefs man added, urging the player to move past his opening-day blues.
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Looking ahead to South Korea clash
The challenges are mounting for Broos as he prepares for the second Group Stage encounter against South Korea on June 25.
With Sithole suspended and veteran playmaker Themba Zwane also facing a ban following his red card as a substitute against Mexico, the midfield resources will be stretched even further at Estadio Monterrey.
The onus will now fall on Mokoena and Adams to dictate play, while Mbatha could be handed a starting role after his second-half introduction in the opener.
Despite the disciplinary setbacks and the weight of the Mexico loss, the message from the Bafana legends is clear: the quality is there, and personal errors should not diminish faith in the overall squad selection.