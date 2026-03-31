Now, Broos wants to see other teams, including Kaizer Chiefs, who are seen as the sleeping giant, raise the bar high and challenge Downs and Bucs.

“You have big teams like Sundowns and Pirates, and now there’s a good battle. It’s good for the players of both teams that I really have to battle for and struggle for to be champions," Broos said as per iDiski Times.

“That makes the level higher, but the rest must follow. It would be good if we had four or five teams competing for the title here in this competition because they would push each other to higher levels. And it should have a direct influence on the national team.

“So let’s hope that in the future, the other teams will show a little more. I’ve said motivation is key because sometimes I feel that when they play against Sundowns or Pirates, they know before they start the game that they’ve lost, and that’s not good," he added.

“It would be better if they had to struggle more to be champions, and not just against Pirates, but against three or four other teams, which would automatically push the level higher. Let’s hope that can happen in the next year.”