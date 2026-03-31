Hugo Broos challenges Kaizer Chiefs and other PSL teams to emulate Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns 'It would be good if we had four or five teams competing for the title'
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Bafana composition
When Hugo Broos named his 2025 Africa Cup of Nations squad, Orlando Pirates had the highest representation.
The second most represented team was Mamelodi Sundowns, and Broos' reliance on the two teams is not a fluke; they have been the most competitive teams in the Premier Soccer League and represented the country further in the CAF Champions League.
Although the Tshwane giants have won the PSL title for eight consecutive seasons, it is the Buccaneers that have been giving them a run for their money.
As Downs dominate the league, the Sea Robbers have been conquering the domestic trophies. Last season, Bucs reached the semi-final of the Champions League, and Sundowns lost in the final.
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Broos challenges teams
Now, Broos wants to see other teams, including Kaizer Chiefs, who are seen as the sleeping giant, raise the bar high and challenge Downs and Bucs.
“You have big teams like Sundowns and Pirates, and now there’s a good battle. It’s good for the players of both teams that I really have to battle for and struggle for to be champions," Broos said as per iDiski Times.
“That makes the level higher, but the rest must follow. It would be good if we had four or five teams competing for the title here in this competition because they would push each other to higher levels. And it should have a direct influence on the national team.
“So let’s hope that in the future, the other teams will show a little more. I’ve said motivation is key because sometimes I feel that when they play against Sundowns or Pirates, they know before they start the game that they’ve lost, and that’s not good," he added.
“It would be better if they had to struggle more to be champions, and not just against Pirates, but against three or four other teams, which would automatically push the level higher. Let’s hope that can happen in the next year.”
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Competitive PSL good for Bafana
The former Cameroon head coach also emphasised the broader importance of a competitive league.
Broos believes that if the other teams rise, the PSL grows in terms of competition, and that, in return, will help the national side.
“It would be better if they had to struggle more to be champions, and not just against Pirates, but against three or four other teams, which would automatically push the level higher," the experienced tactician stated.
"Let’s hope that can happen in the next year.”
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Chiefs snubbed
In the AFCON squad, the Glamour Boys were snubbed as their local rivals dominated the squad.
When the Belgian named his preliminary and final squad for the friendly games against Panama, Amakhosi stars were snubbed again.
With the World Cup finals fast approaching, the challenge is on the Naturena-based players to pull their socks up and hope the coach is convinced of their performance.