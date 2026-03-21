Hugo Broos asked to consider 'workaholic but rusty' league-winning defender for 2026 FIFA World Cup: He was part of the defenders who put Bafana Bafana in the semi-finals of the AFCON
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Mvala's injury story
A knee injury saw Mothobi Mvala make just 10 appearances for Mamelodi Sundowns in the 2024/25 Premier Soccer League campaign.
In September last year, the 31-year-old was forced to undergo surgery to help him get a permanent solution to the problem. But reports have it that the centre-back is now working on his fitness.
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Broos urged to consider hard worked Mvala
Former Masandawana tactician John Tlale has explained why Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos should consider Mvala for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
“I think he needs to be considered (if he returns to playing). You know why? Mvala is a hard worker; we all know he is a workaholic. If he can play a few games before the World Cup, I think they should consider him,” he told Soccer Laduma.
“He was in the squad that Broos was always using and not conceding goals; he is mature, with the experience of playing CAF Champions League games.”
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Mvala has been rusty
“But we can't run away from the fact that he might be rusty; it's a fact. But all I'm saying is as long as he can get some game time, I think he will give us something,” Tlale continued.
“If he returns to the bench and Sundowns is leading with two goals or three goals, put him, let him play. He was part of the defenders who put us in the semi-finals of the AFCON the last time, we conceded very few goals if you remember very well.
“It will all depend on game time, but if he's not 100 percent, we must not rush him; we cannot force him if he's not fit because he could start making mistakes, and people would complain that he was not playing (all along)," he concluded.
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The stiff competition
However, Mvala will have to prove he is better than Nkosinathi Sibisi, Thabo Moloisane, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Siyabonga Ngezana, among the other centre-backs who are also chasing the World Cup slot.