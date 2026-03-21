Hugo Broos asked to consider 'workaholic but rusty' league-winning defender for 2026 FIFA World Cup: He was part of the defenders who put Bafana Bafana in the semi-finals of the AFCON

“But we can't run away from the fact that he might be rusty; it's a fact. But all I'm saying is as long as he can get some game time, I think he will give us something,” Tlale continued.

“If he returns to the bench and Sundowns is leading with two goals or three goals, put him, let him play. He was part of the defenders who put us in the semi-finals of the AFCON the last time, we conceded very few goals if you remember very well.

“It will all depend on game time, but if he's not 100 percent, we must not rush him; we cannot force him if he's not fit because he could start making mistakes, and people would complain that he was not playing (all along)," he concluded.