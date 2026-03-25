Hugo Broos and ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi clash over Panama as fit friendly opponents for Bafana Bafana ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup
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Bafana to face Panama
Bafana Bafana play against Panama in two international friendly matches on Friday and Tuesday in Durban and Cape Town, respectively.
They are preparatory matches for June's 2026 FIFA World Cup to be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
SAFA managed to engage Panama, who are currently ranked 33rd in the FIFA world rankings, while South Africa are ranked 60th.
While Bafana coach Hugo Broos has justified playing against the less-heralded Central American opponents, Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi does not see Panama as ideal friendly game opponents.
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Playing Panama the right decision
“It was the right decision to choose Panama to play two international games here in South Africa,” said Broos as per SundayWorld.
“We will learn a lot about the middle American style of playing football. The result is not that important, but I want to avoid having two or major defeats. We have to learn about those kinds of countries.
“But on the other hand, I also want to see the Bafana Bafana I saw in the past three years. The spirit was something we lost during the recent Africa Cup of Nations, and we have to restore it, and that is why there are a few changes in our selections.”
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Bafana playing 'teams we had never heard of in football'
“The type of opposition [referring to Panama] is like the opponents we played against ahead of the 2010 World Cup, playing against Guatemala, teams that we had never heard of in football. Even now, I feel that we didn’t support Broos enough,” Mngqithi said as per Sowetan Live.
“We could have chosen even one powerhouse from Africa ... it doesn’t necessarily have to be an overseas team, you could’ve chosen one of the African teams that have qualified for the World Cup to see where we are because this is the only Fifa break we have before the World Cup," added the Golden Arrows coach.
“Maybe smaller teams like this, are teams you can squeeze anywhere closer to the World Cup, not necessarily that you use the only Fifa break you have to play a team that is not as powerful as you’d like."
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Broos begs SAFA for chartered flight to Mexico
“I beg again. I really beg SAFA and all those who can arrange that we go to Mexico on a chartered flight,” Broos said, as quoted by The Mercury.
“I recently travelled from Joburg to Atlanta for 16 hours. I waited for three hours. Then I flew from Atlanta to Mexico City for another three hours. From Mexico City to Pachuca is almost two hours. If you include the time you have to be at the airport before departure, it means you travel for 26 hours.
“When you arrive in Mexico on May 31, you need two hours to adapt, so you lose that time. I have already asked Safa and the people who need to know that they may please arrange a charter so that we can fly directly to Mexico City. It would help us a lot,” Broos concluded.