Hugo Broos and ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi clash over Panama as fit friendly opponents for Bafana Bafana ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Bafana Bafana play against Panama in two international friendly matches on Friday and Tuesday in Durban and Cape Town, respectively.

They are preparatory matches for June's 2026 FIFA World Cup to be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

SAFA managed to engage Panama, who are currently ranked 33rd in the FIFA world rankings, while South Africa are ranked 60th.

While Bafana coach Hugo Broos has justified playing against the less-heralded Central American opponents, Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi does not see Panama as ideal friendly game opponents.