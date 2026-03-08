'Hugely embarrassing and shameful' - Gayton McKenzie responds after South African Football Association National Executive Committee meeting descends into chaos and violence

In the wake of the violence, the association released an official statement blaming a small group of individuals for the collapse of the meeting.

The hierarchy expressed regret that the chaotic scenes undermined months of preparation for agenda items that included audited financial statements and World Cup preparations for Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana.

“The South African Football Association’s NEC meeting held at SAFA House this afternoon (7 March 2026) was adjourned because we could not conclude the business of the day. The meeting was disrupted by four members in the room, and SAFA decided to adjourn the meeting to protect the integrity of the association.

"SAFA regrets that these four individuals impacted on the entire programme that was planned by so many people behind the scenes who spent hours and days preparing for the meeting, and now their tireless hard work has been undermined by a few.

"SAFA has made tremendous progress in preparing our national teams in the past few months, and we are working around the clock to ensure that our senior and junior national teams are ready to represent the country. We remain committed to ensuring that South African football is well represented on the global stage,” the statement concluded.