'Hugely embarrassing and shameful' - Gayton McKenzie responds after South African Football Association National Executive Committee meeting descends into chaos and violence
Watch the chaos
Visuals from the session, which was presided over by SAFA president Danny Jordaan, captured the shocking moment heated verbal exchanges transitioned into pushing, shoving, and the throwing of punches.
The explosive scenes have drawn widespread condemnation, highlighting the deep-seated factionalism currently tearing through the heart of South African football governance.
Power struggle turns physical at SAFA House
The root of the conflict appears to be a motion to suspend four NEC members - Gladwin White, Monde Montshiwa, Bhuda Mathate, and Lebogang Riet - for allegedly breaching communication policies. This proposal, championed by Football Transformation Forum (FTF) national convenor Tankiso Modipa, is viewed by many as a strategic move to consolidate power ahead of the upcoming presidential elections, where Jordaan seeks a fourth term.
Tensions reached a breaking point when the suspension item was moved up the agenda, potentially silencing opposition voices before other critical business could be conducted.
This sparked a furious reaction from members aligned with the Save Our Soccer (SOS) movement, who are actively opposing Jordaan’s continued leadership.
The resulting brawl forced the immediate adjournment of the proceedings.
Government demands accountability after shameful display
The fallout has been swift, with Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie leading the criticism. McKenzie did not mince his words when addressing the incident on social media, making it clear that the government would not sit idly by while the reputation of the country’s football remains under fire from its own administrators.
“This is hugely embarrassing and shameful behaviour by the people tasked with running our football. We will be informing CAF and FIFA of our intention to investigate and take action. We are hard at work bringing corporate sponsorship to SAFA to allow this nonsense,” McKenzie posted on his X account.
His statement reflects a growing impatience with the perennial power struggles at SAFA House.
Association issues formal response to disruption
In the wake of the violence, the association released an official statement blaming a small group of individuals for the collapse of the meeting.
The hierarchy expressed regret that the chaotic scenes undermined months of preparation for agenda items that included audited financial statements and World Cup preparations for Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana.
“The South African Football Association’s NEC meeting held at SAFA House this afternoon (7 March 2026) was adjourned because we could not conclude the business of the day. The meeting was disrupted by four members in the room, and SAFA decided to adjourn the meeting to protect the integrity of the association.
"SAFA regrets that these four individuals impacted on the entire programme that was planned by so many people behind the scenes who spent hours and days preparing for the meeting, and now their tireless hard work has been undermined by a few.
"SAFA has made tremendous progress in preparing our national teams in the past few months, and we are working around the clock to ensure that our senior and junior national teams are ready to represent the country. We remain committed to ensuring that South African football is well represented on the global stage,” the statement concluded.
What next for SAFA?
The SAFA elective congress is due in September this year, but the regional elections across the country have already been marred by disputes and tensions.
The latest scenes further highlight the deep divisions that plague South African football as Danny Jordaan clings onto the presidency of the association.
Whether the 74-year-old is able to weather the latest storm and retain his power base remains to be seen.