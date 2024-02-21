How Ronwen Williams tried to get into Super Eagles penalty takers' minds in Bafana's Afcon semi-final loss

Getty Seth WillisHow Ronwen Williams tried to get into Super Eagles penalty takers' minds in Bafana's Afcon semi-final lossAfrica Cup of NationsSouth AfricaNigeriaWorld Cup Qualification CAFMamelodi Sundowns FCPremier Soccer LeagueCupBafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has revealed how he tried to intimidate Nigeria's penalty-takers during their Afcon semi-final shootout. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowWilliams was best keeper in 2023 AfconCustodian kept five clean sheetsThe Sundowns shot stopper reveals how Nigerians beat him