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How Orlando Pirates star Oswin Appollis rose from the wilderness to Bafana Bafana stardom - 'He has shown his quality more'
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A rescue mission that paid off
Kwanele Kopo’s decision to give Oswin Appollis an opportunity proved crucial to the winger’s development. His performances in the second tier helped pave the way for a move to the top flight with Polokwane City, where the 25-year-old took his game to another level.
During his time with Rise and Shine, Appollis earned his first senior international caps, showing that players outside the traditional 'Big Three' could also break into the national team.
Now watching his former player make his mark on bigger stages, Kopo has every reason to be proud of how far Appollis has come.
"For me to see him as a critical player for Orlando Pirates, he was a crucial player for Polokwane City, credit to the chairman of Polokwane City, Mr Johnny Mogaladi, for giving him an opportunity," Kopo said, as per KickOff.
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'He has shown his quality more'
Since making the high-profile switch to the Buccaneers, Appollis has not looked back. The pressure of wearing the famous black and white jersey has only served to sharpen his tools.
His ability to beat defenders and deliver quality into the box has made him an indispensable asset for the Soweto giants. Kopo believes that the platform provided by Rise and Shine was essential for this transition.
"It's one team that also gives unknown players an opportunity, and he excelled at Polokwane City and from there to Orlando Pirates, he has only grown bigger and bigger, and I think he has shown his quality more," the coach added.
Dominating on the international stage
Appollis has not just limited his impact to domestic football; he has become a vital component of Pitso Mosimane's Bafana Bafana setup. His creative output has been a breath of fresh air for the national team, providing the cutting edge that South Africa often lacked in the final third.
Kopo pointed to specific international displays as evidence of the winger's world-class trajectory.
"You see him at Bafana scoring goals and creating goals. I watched him against Eritrea; for me he has four assists, because even a rebound is from his shot," Kopo remarked.
This clinical edge has helped solidify Bafana as a rising power on the continent, with Appollis proving he can produce results against varied opposition in high-stakes environments.
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Legacy of youth development
For a developmental coach like Kopo, seeing a player transition from the reserves to the national team is the ultimate reward.
He sees Appollis as part of a wider lineage of talent he has mentored, including established stars like national team captain Ronwen Williams.
The coach remains optimistic that South Africa's talent pool will continue to produce similar success stories if given the right guidance.
"So I'm happy to have had a hand in a player that has gone on to contribute so much to South Africa. Together with others that I've worked with, the Ronwens, I'm very excited to have played that role, and I hope for many more players; there are a lot of players in South Africa," Kopo concluded.
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