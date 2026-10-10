How Orlando Pirates star Oswin Appollis rose from the wilderness to Bafana Bafana stardom - 'He has shown his quality more'

Kwanele Kopo’s decision to give Oswin Appollis an opportunity proved crucial to the winger’s development. His performances in the second tier helped pave the way for a move to the top flight with Polokwane City, where the 25-year-old took his game to another level.

During his time with Rise and Shine, Appollis earned his first senior international caps, showing that players outside the traditional 'Big Three' could also break into the national team.

Now watching his former player make his mark on bigger stages, Kopo has every reason to be proud of how far Appollis has come.

"For me to see him as a critical player for Orlando Pirates, he was a crucial player for Polokwane City, credit to the chairman of Polokwane City, Mr Johnny Mogaladi, for giving him an opportunity," Kopo said, as per KickOff.



