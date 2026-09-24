In the end, as ever, it's the result that counts. Germany's new era under Jurgen Klopp began exactly as the previous one ended, without the win they needed to keep hold of the smiles shown to the press on the eve of the match.





Against the Netherlands, it ended 1-1, with Nmecha's goal heavily criticised. Germany still struggled badly for long spells, and the new Oranje side led by Xavi had no fewer than two goals ruled out before Gakpo's late equaliser.





That big difference from the side that crashed out of the last World Cup so badly under Julian Nagelsmann has not yet appeared, despite several team selections that raised eyebrows. The old problems, especially at the back, are still there.



