How Greenwood and Lukaku are getting on in Turkey: Fenerbahçe v Roma is also their match

Seven years of waiting come down to one night: the long-awaited return to the Champions League. Roma could hardly have asked for a tougher test than Mason Greenwood and Romelu Lukaku's Fenerbahce.

There they are: the former player and the almost former player. Lukaku played for Roma, even if only for one season in 2023/2024. Greenwood, meanwhile, could have played there but did not. The Giallorossi pushed hard for him in the summer, but in the end the Englishman moved to Turkey.

Roma need to keep a close eye on both Greenwood and Lukaku. They both arrived in Istanbul in the summer, adding even more quality to a squad that was already packed with familiar faces from top-level European football.

So how are the two left-footers getting on in Turkey? Very differently. For a series of reasons.







