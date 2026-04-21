How did Kaizer Chiefs' Lebohang Maboe win Man of the Match Award against Polokwane? 'I am so confused... he was nowhere to be seen'
Winning run halted
Kaizer Chiefs played to a goalless draw with Polokwane City on Saturday in an exciting fixture played in Polokwane.
The result ended Amakhosi's five-match winning streak that helped them cement their place in the top three as they work on getting CAF Confederation Cup ticket.
Lebohang Maboe ended up getting a Man of the Match Award.
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Why Maboe? He was nowhere!
According to Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe, Maboe was far from his best.
“I am so confused about how Maboe got the Man of the Match. I don’t know how he got it because he was nowhere to be seen on the field,” he told the media.
“Whenever he got the ball, we were there. We got most of the balls from him. So how can he be the Man of the match because he was losing the balls? So I think we played better.”
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Mohafe's preferrence
The Rise and Shine coach believes either Tlou Nkwe or Simon Ramabu deserved the award.
Let’s go back to who was marking Maboe, and then we go again we say we had Tlou [Nkwe] on the left side he deserves the Man of the Match. You have [Mokibelo] Ramabu on the right side he gave them problems. He deserves to be the Man of the Match.”
“So why not give them the Man of the Match?" He concluded.
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A fraud!
Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye has echoed the sentiments made by Mohafe.
“Maboe, I don’t think there’s a combination between him and [Thabo] Cele,” he told iDiski TV.
“I’m surprised Maboe is the Man of the Match today [Saturday] this is fraud. Unfortunately, that’s scandalous for me.
“I’d give credit to [Thabang] Matuludi. So, they are pushing this guy for the World Cup. And I have nothing against the selectors of the award, but fraud is fraud.
“I saw Maboe in patches in this game that’s why I’m surprised they voted him Man of the Match," he concluded.