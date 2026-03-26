Bosnia will be Italy’s opponents in the match on Tuesday 31 March: the final hurdle for the Azzurri before securing qualification for the World Cup, scheduled to take place from 10 June to 19 July in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Azzurri have knocked out Northern Ireland, whilst the Bosnians have beaten Craig Bellamy’s Wales. Bosnia’s manager is 54-year-old Sergej Barbarez, a former striker active from the early 1990s to the early 2000s and the foreign player with the most appearances in the Bundesliga; he was born in Mostar, a city 120 km from Sarajevo, where a street has been named after him. He has been in charge of the Bosnian national team since April 2024; in 20 matches, he has won 6, drawn 5 and lost 8.
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How Bosnia play – Italy’s next opponents in the World Cup play-offs: keep an eye on Dzeko and Alajbegovic
HOW BOSNIA PLAY
Bosnia are a physical side (average height 1.85 m) who make the most of their heading ability and physicality in tackles; among the manager’s requirements is the speed of play, achieved through quick ball recovery and vertical passes to immediately turn defensive situations into attacking ones. The most commonly used formation is 4-4-2, which often – even during the match – shifts to a 3-5-2. A key role in Barbarez’s footballing philosophy is that of the central midfielders – in the manager’s typical line-up, these are former Roma player Benjamin Tahirovic, now at Brøndby in Denmark, and Armin Gigović of Young Boys – who are required to make significant sacrifices and play with great intensity.
WATCH OUT FOR...
Keep an eye on Edin Dzeko – who else? At 40, he’s still Bosnia’s driving force, and it was the former Roma and Inter striker who scored the goal in the 89th minute that sent the match into extra time and then to penalties. He currently plays for Schalke in the German second division and, having joined in January, has already scored six goals (plus three assists) in eight matches. Kerim Alajbegovic is a name to watch out for, and not just for the winning penalty that knocked Wales out. A winger (preferably on the left) and one of Salzburg’s latest gems, the 18-year-old – born in 2007 – is making a name for himself in the Austrian league. The squad also includes two players who feature in Serie A: Sead Kolasinac (Atalanta) and Tarik Muharemovic (Sassuolo).