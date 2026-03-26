How Bosnia play – Italy’s next opponents in the World Cup play-offs: keep an eye on Dzeko and Alajbegovic

Keep an eye on Edin Dzeko – who else? At 40, he’s still Bosnia’s driving force, and it was the former Roma and Inter striker who scored the goal in the 89th minute that sent the match into extra time and then to penalties. He currently plays for Schalke in the German second division and, having joined in January, has already scored six goals (plus three assists) in eight matches. Kerim Alajbegovic is a name to watch out for, and not just for the winning penalty that knocked Wales out. A winger (preferably on the left) and one of Salzburg’s latest gems, the 18-year-old – born in 2007 – is making a name for himself in the Austrian league. The squad also includes two players who feature in Serie A: Sead Kolasinac (Atalanta) and Tarik Muharemovic (Sassuolo).