How Bobby Motaung pulled off a 5am heist to stop Orlando Pirates from signing Doctor Khumalo - 'The vultures are there, but let's have a strategy of how we deal with this'
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A secret mission in Brits
Speaking at a gala dinner to honour Doctor Khumalo's recent academic achievements, Bobby Motaung recounted a fascinating tale from their youth.
The two had been close friends since their early days, frequently spending time together in Brits, North West, where the Motaung family operated several businesses.
It was during a local football tournament that the high-stakes battle for Khumalo's signature truly kicked off.
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'Pirates sent their own people'
"I want to rectify something, I hear that you wanted to go to Swallows, no, no, the other way round," Motaung said according to Soccer Laduma.
"So we used to host tournaments in Brits, where we had businesses in Brits, nightclubs, shops, at the nightclub, he (Khumalo) used to be a DJ, I used to look after the money. When they went to the tournament, I was a guard at the gate (as a cashier).
"Pirates sent their own people, because there was an aunt of ours who was at Pirates, she told them, 'There are stars here', Pirates ya nyonyoba (Pirates came undercover), this guy (Khumalo) was hot. It was packed."
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The 5am dash to Naturena
Realising that Orlando Pirates were moving in on the 16-year-old sensation, Motaung knew he had to act fast.
While Khumalo was sleeping, the future Amakhosi official was already plotting a strategy to keep the talented playmaker away from their arch-rivals.
The lack of professional contracts at the time made the situation even more precarious, leading to a frantic morning trip to see Dr. Kaizer Motaung.
"At night, we shared the same bed (me and Doctor), and hey, I saw these Pirates officials," Motaung revealed.
"I took a taxi at 5 am in the morning, I came to Jo'burg, I went to the Chairman's office (Dr. Kaizer Motaung), he was worried, 'What do you want?'.
"I said, 'Bra K, there is something happening, and we're going to lose him, the vultures are there in Brits, but let's have a strategy of how we deal with this'.
"At that time, there were no official contracts."
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Securing the signature
Motaung’s intervention forced Chiefs to take immediate action, bypassing the usual scouting protocols to lock down the teenager before the Buccaneers could make a formal move.
By the time Khumalo returned home to Soweto later that day, the trap had been set to ensure he would only ever wear the famous gold and black jersey of the Glamour Boys.
"So I said, 'Go fetch his mother and father, sit them down and make them sign a contract," Motaung continued.
"When he (Khumalo) woke up, he got a call that 'you must come home'. When he got home in Dube (Soweto), he found the Chairman (Dr. Kaizer Motaung), his mother, and father sitting, and they said, 'Sign this paper'.
"It was a move that changed the course of South African football history, setting Khumalo on a path to becoming one of the greatest icons in the history of the club.