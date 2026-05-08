How Bobby Motaung pulled off a 5am heist to stop Orlando Pirates from signing Doctor Khumalo - 'The vultures are there, but let's have a strategy of how we deal with this'

Realising that Orlando Pirates were moving in on the 16-year-old sensation, Motaung knew he had to act fast.

While Khumalo was sleeping, the future Amakhosi official was already plotting a strategy to keep the talented playmaker away from their arch-rivals.

The lack of professional contracts at the time made the situation even more precarious, leading to a frantic morning trip to see Dr. Kaizer Motaung.

"At night, we shared the same bed (me and Doctor), and hey, I saw these Pirates officials," Motaung revealed.

"I took a taxi at 5 am in the morning, I came to Jo'burg, I went to the Chairman's office (Dr. Kaizer Motaung), he was worried, 'What do you want?'.

"I said, 'Bra K, there is something happening, and we're going to lose him, the vultures are there in Brits, but let's have a strategy of how we deal with this'.

"At that time, there were no official contracts."



