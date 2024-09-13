Hoodoo team: Can Jose Riveiro guide Orlando Pirates past Morena Ramoreboli's Jwaneng Galaxy & set one foot in the Caf Champions League group stages?

Orlando Pirates need to avoid repeating the same mistake of undermining Jwaneng Galaxy as a Caf Champions League group stage spot in up for grabs.

Pirates and Galaxy are poised for a thrilling clash over two legs, each vying for a coveted spot in the Champions League group stages.

The first leg of this crucial encounter will unfold at the Botswana National Stadium in Gaborone, where Botswana Premier League champions Galaxy will play host on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 16:00 South African time.

These two sides crossed paths at the same stage last season, with Ramoreboli, the South African tactician, guiding the Botswana champions to a dramatic victory over the Pirates.

Ramoreboli’s history with the Pirates is marked by notable victories. Back in 2013, he masterminded one of the biggest shocks in South African football by leading the underdog Maluti FET College to a stunning 4-1 triumph over a formidable Pirates squad in the Nedbank Cup last 32.

Jose Riveiro, well aware of Ramoreboli’s impressive record against the Buccaneers, is determined to avoid a repeat of last season’s disappointment. The stakes are high as these two football strategists prepare to face off once more.

As the first leg approaches, GOAL takes a closer look at the key players who could steer the Buccaneers towards overcoming their nemesis and securing a spot in the Champions League group stages.

