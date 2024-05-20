Rhulani Mokwena of Mamelodi SundownsGOAL GFX
Clifton Mabasa

Honest Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker lauds Mamelodi Sundowns mentor - 'Rhulani Mokwena deserves the PSL Coach of the Season award'

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCStellenbosch FCSteve BarkerRhulani MokwenaPitso John MosimaneTS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCRichards Bay vs Stellenbosch FCTS GalaxyRichards Bay

The Masandawana tactician deserves to win the best coach award after an incredible season, according to his Stellies counterpart.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Barker tips Mokwena to win Coach of the Season award
  • The 37-year-old mentor won this season's PSL title
  • Stellenbosch are in position two on the log
Article continues below

Editors' Picks