Hlompho Kekana highlights major boost for Mamelodi Sundowns in the 2026/27 campaign - 'Getting a pre-season that they have been longing for'

Mamelodi Sundowns have often been victims of their own success, with their deep runs in the CAF Champions League and international tournaments leaving them with almost no time for a traditional pre-season.

However, club legend Hlompho Kekana believes the current window has provided a rare and necessary opportunity for the squad to refresh and rebuild ahead of what promises to be another gruelling campaign across multiple fronts.

Speaking about the importance of this specific preparation window, Kekana highlighted how previous seasons had taken a physical toll on the players.

"It will be exciting for Mamelodi Sundowns boys and obviously the league," Kekana told Sundowns media.



