Hlompho Kekana highlights major boost for Mamelodi Sundowns in the 2026/27 campaign - 'Getting a pre-season that they have been longing for'
A long-awaited period of preparation
Mamelodi Sundowns have often been victims of their own success, with their deep runs in the CAF Champions League and international tournaments leaving them with almost no time for a traditional pre-season.
However, club legend Hlompho Kekana believes the current window has provided a rare and necessary opportunity for the squad to refresh and rebuild ahead of what promises to be another gruelling campaign across multiple fronts.
Speaking about the importance of this specific preparation window, Kekana highlighted how previous seasons had taken a physical toll on the players.
"It will be exciting for Mamelodi Sundowns boys and obviously the league," Kekana told Sundowns media.
FIFA Club World Cup toll
“For the first time in a long time, Sundowns are getting a pre-season that they have been longing for," he continued.
"It was a tough one last season coming from the Club World Cup and straight into the league.
"They had to play with a lot of games under their belt."
Integrating new faces into the system
For Kekana, who enjoyed an incredible career journey at Chloorkop, the primary benefit of this extended break is the ability to bed in new signings.
The former midfielder believes this period of integration will help the club to make a great comeback in the Premier Soccer League.
"More than anything, I think now they have got that break to integrate new players into the system," Kekana concluded.
"I believe that going forward, the team is heading into the right direction where they want to compete for every trophy in the league."
What comes next for Sundowns?
Following a disrupted start to pre-season in the wake of the tragic loss of Jayden Adams, Miguel Cardoso's troops were excused from the opening round of the PSL.
Masandawana will finally get their campaign underway on Saturday when they host Polokwane City in the MTN8 Cup quarter-final, with the Brazilians eager to make a positive start.
They will also be hoping to build momentum ahead of the start of the league title challenge.
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