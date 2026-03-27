Highly anticipated Soweto derby postponed again! Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates fans set to wait longer before seeing their icons on the pitch
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When were the dates of the derby?
The initial Soweto derby legends game between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates was scheduled for Saturday, February 7, at Ellis Park Stadium.
It was then pushed to Sunday, March 29, by the organisers, but recent communication has changed the date again.
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Soweto derby postponed
“It is with deep regret and sincere disappointment that we announce the cancellation of the Legends Derby match, which was scheduled to take place this coming Sunday [March 29]," the organisers, Puzzle Pictures, confirmed.
“This decision was not made lightly. Despite our unwavering commitment and extensive efforts to bring this historic and nostalgic event to life, we have encountered circumstances beyond our control that have made it impossible to proceed as planned.
“We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the fans and supporters who showed immense excitement, belief, and love for this vision. Your enthusiasm reminded us why this event mattered so much, not just as a match, but as a celebration of South African football heritage and also to the legends that made history and stole our hearts," they added.
Until next time!
“To the football legends, your willingness to come together, relive iconic moments, and inspire a new generation is something we deeply appreciate and will never take for granted. I sincerely thank you," the organisers further communicated.
"We also wish to thank our media partners, who believed in the concept and supported the journey. Your partnership and confidence in this dream meant a great deal; I truly appreciate it.
“While this chapter closes sooner than we had hoped, the vision behind the Legends Derby remains alive. We will take the lessons learned and continue working towards creating opportunities to celebrate the rich legacy of our football icons in the future," they concluded.
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Fans to get refunds
The organisers have further confirmed that the supporters will get their ticket money back, hoping for a better engagement once the situation is sorted in the future.