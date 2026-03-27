Highly anticipated Soweto derby postponed again! Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates fans set to wait longer before seeing their icons on the pitch

“It is with deep regret and sincere disappointment that we announce the cancellation of the Legends Derby match, which was scheduled to take place this coming Sunday [March 29]," the organisers, Puzzle Pictures, confirmed.

“This decision was not made lightly. Despite our unwavering commitment and extensive efforts to bring this historic and nostalgic event to life, we have encountered circumstances beyond our control that have made it impossible to proceed as planned.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the fans and supporters who showed immense excitement, belief, and love for this vision. Your enthusiasm reminded us why this event mattered so much, not just as a match, but as a celebration of South African football heritage and also to the legends that made history and stole our hearts," they added.