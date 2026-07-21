Hertha Berlin vs Mamelodi Sundowns Match Preview: Kick-off, venue, squad news and how to watch the pre-season friendly in Spain

These two sides have never met before so there's no head-to-head data. In their most recent results, their form looks like this:

Mamelodi Sundowns: W D W L W

Hertha Berlin: W W W W L

Mamelodi Sundowns are the reigning CAF Champions League holders but relinquished their PSL crown to Orlando Pirates after eight successive seasons of being crowned the domestic league champions.

Hertha BSC finished seventh in 2. Bundesliga, 19 points off champions Schalke and securing promotion.