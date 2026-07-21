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Hertha Berlin vs Mamelodi Sundowns Match Preview: Kick-off, venue, squad news and how to watch the pre-season friendly in Spain

Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Hertha Berlin
Club Friendlies
Premier Soccer League
M. Mmolai
A. Modiba
R. Williams
I. Rayners
T. Mokoena
A. Van Wyk
M. Cardoso
S. Leitl

GOAL brings you all the available details on the pre-season friendly between The Old Lady and The Brazilians at the Union Mondsee Arena, Austria. This will be the reigning CAF Champions League champions first friendly match of their tour to Austria.

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
Marumo Gallants crest
Marumo Gallants
MGA
2. Bundesliga
Bochum crest
Bochum
BOC
Hertha Berlin crest
Hertha Berlin
BSC