Hertha Berlin vs Mamelodi Sundowns Match Preview: Kick-off, venue, squad news and how to watch the pre-season friendly in Spain
Match information
Game:
Hertha BSC vs Mamelodi Sundowns
Date:
21/07/26
Kick-off time:
17:00 SAST
Venue:
Union Mondsee Arena, Austria.
How to watch Hertha BSC vs Mamelodi Sundowns - TV channels & live streams
Online streaming
TV Channel
No TV coverage available
Sofascore have a live score feed for the match here.
Vavel have minute-by-minute coverage of the match here.
The line ups
- Getty Images Sport
Head-to-head and recent form
These two sides have never met before so there's no head-to-head data. In their most recent results, their form looks like this:
Mamelodi Sundowns: W D W L W
Hertha Berlin: W W W W L
Mamelodi Sundowns are the reigning CAF Champions League holders but relinquished their PSL crown to Orlando Pirates after eight successive seasons of being crowned the domestic league champions.
Hertha BSC finished seventh in 2. Bundesliga, 19 points off champions Schalke and securing promotion.
- Backpagepix
Dive deeper
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