The South American spent just six months at Chloorkop and is now back in his home country although on a loan spell.

Mamelodi Sundowns have loaned out Matias Esquivel to Argentinian club CA Talleres.

The 25-year-old arrived at Sundowns in January 2024 and he has admitted he struggled to settle down in South Africa.

Fans have shared thoughts on Esquivel's loan move and his struggles in the Premier Soccer League as GOAL runs through some of the comments.