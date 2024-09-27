Percy Tau, Al Ahly, September 2024Al Ahly
Michael Madyira

Heartbreak for Bafana Bafana vice-captain Percy Tau as Al Ahly lose to arch-rivals Zamalek in 2024 Caf Super Cup

South AfricaP. TauAl Ahly SC vs Zamalek SCAl Ahly SCZamalek SCCAF Super Cup

The Witbank-born star was in action on Friday as the African champions were narrowly defeated by White Knights in Asia.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Tau started against Kingdom Arena
  • Played 66 minutes as Zamalek beat Al Ahly
  • Al Ahly to compete in new Fifa tournament

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Article continues below