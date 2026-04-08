According to Marca, the dispute traces back to the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Manchester City a few weeks ago. In that match, coach Arbeola opted to start Antonio Rüdiger and Dean Huijsen in the central defence partnership, a decision that underlined his faith in the experienced German international and the young Dutch prospect. The pair delivered a disciplined performance as Real Madrid secured a 3-0 victory at the Bernabéu, leaving Asencio to watch from the bench for the entire 90 minutes. The fact that the forward failed to earn even a late cameo is said to have sparked the behind-the-scenes friction reported by the Spanish sports daily.
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He was left out of the match-day squad three times as a result. At Real Madrid, there is said to have been a falling-out between Álvaro Arbeloa and a rising star from the previous campaign. The precise cause of the dispute remains unclear, but sources close to the club suggest that on-pitch rivalry and competing egos may have sparked the tension. Both players are known for their fierce competitiveness, and that determination appears to have boiled over into a personal clash. The club’s hierarchy is monitoring the situation closely, aware that such disputes can either be resolved quickly or escalate into a full-blown dressing-room divide. For now, fans can only speculate on what lies behind the snubs, but one thing is certain: when two players of such standing lock horns, the repercussions can be felt throughout the Santiago Bernabéu
According to the report, the 23-year-old did not take this role lying down; instead, he was furious and confronted Arbeloa about it.
The coach immediately selected Asencio to start in the subsequent LaLiga fixture against Elche, confident the move would quiet the storm. However, match day arrived and the defender did not. Instead, he turned up at Arbeloa’s office accompanied by a club doctor, citing minor muscle issues and insisting he was not fit to play. That decision, perceived as deliberate sabotage, only deepened the coach’s fury and set the stage for further confrontation. Sources close to the squad say the row has exposed long-simmering tensions between Arbeloa and several senior players who question his authoritarian style. The young coach, determined to assert his authority, has so far refused to back down, warning the group that no one is above the collective good. For now, the club’s hierarchy is monitoring the situation closely, eager to avoid a public breakdown that could derail their promotion push. Players and staff alike know that how Arbeloa handles this test will define his tenure—and the season—one way or another.
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Raul Asencio should apologise to his teammates. The forward’s recent actions have drawn criticism from within the dressing room, prompting calls for a public acknowledgement of any wrongdoing. Such incidents are not uncommon in professional sport, yet they underscore the importance of accountability and respect for team harmony. An apology would allow the squad to move forward united, focusing on their next match without the distraction of internal tension. By taking responsibility, Asencio can reinforce the values of sportsmanship that fans and fellow professionals expect from modern athletes. Ultimately, a sincere apology is seen as a necessary step towards restoring trust and maintaining the team’s competitive edge.
Rüdiger, intended to be rested for the Elche fixture, expressed dissatisfaction with the late change. The German international follows a strict match-day routine and had expected to begin on the bench, only to be drafted into action at the last moment.
Asencio was absent from the squad against Elche, in the return fixture against City and in the subsequent LaLiga match against Atlético, even though he was training normally during that period. According to Marca, Arbeloa’s reasoning was that Asencio had not apologised to the team for his criticism of being benched against City.
Subsequent reports claimed Asencio later apologised to the manager but not to his team-mates. Even when Arbeloa tried to broker peace at the end of a training session by asking, “Does anyone else have anything to say?”, the forward remained silent.
Only after the international break did Asencio finally apologise to his teammates for his pre-City comments and for his late withdrawal against Elche. He was then reinstated to the squad for the subsequent fixtures against Mallorca and Bayern Munich, though he remained on the sidelines as the coaching staff continued to manage the situation. The episode underlines the delicate balance between maintaining team harmony and respecting individual aspirations, and it will be watched closely as a potential turning point in both player-coach dynamics and Real Sociedad’s season-long narrative.
Raul Asencio is under contract with Real Madrid until 2031. The young forward has put pen to paper on a long-term deal that underlines the club’s faith in his potential and secures his services for the foreseeable future. By committing to Los Blancos until 2031, Asencio joins an elite group of home-grown talents entrusted with helping the club pursue silverware across domestic and European fronts. The agreement also reflects Real Madrid’s broader strategy of retaining home-grown talent, maintaining continuity in the squad, and safeguarding against rival suitors who might be monitoring the player’s progress. Asencio’s signature represents a significant vote of confidence from the Bernabéu hierarchy, which sees him as a key part of the next generation set to drive the club’s ambitions both now and down the line.
Asencio, a product of Real Madrid’s youth academy, has spent the current campaign shuttling between the starting line-up and the substitutes’ bench. While he has clocked 30 competitive appearances, his opportunities have been partly driven by the ongoing injury crisis in the club’s defence. Lately, the young centre-back has slipped behind Rüdiger and Huijsen in the pecking order, a demotion that reflects both their form and his own inconsistent minutes. To complicate matters further, Eder Militao—who came off the bench against Bayern—has been fully fit since the end of March, adding another layer of competition for already scarce spots at the back.
Asencio made his breakthrough in the 2024/25 campaign, impressing as a reliable defensive presence under former manager Carlo Ancelotti while several regulars were sidelined. His form earned him a well-deserved contract extension in the summer of 2025, keeping him at the Bernabéu until 2031. With the return of Militão and the continued reliance on Rüdiger and Huijsen, Asencio now faces an even steeper challenge to secure minutes. Yet his ability to slot in at centre-back or right-back, coupled with his calm distribution and improving reading of the game, make him a valuable option for any manager. At just 22, he remains central to Real’s long-term defensive planning, and his ongoing development could yet see him establish himself as a first-choice starter in the seasons ahead. For now, however, he must bide his time, stay sharp in training and seize whatever opportunities come his way.
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Raul Asencio’s performance statistics this season provide a concise, authoritative snapshot of his contributions on the pitch. By compiling key metrics such as goals, assists, shots on target, and minutes played, the data offers coaches, scouts, and fans a clear, numbers-driven evaluation of his form and impact. A high goals-to-shots ratio, for instance, signals clinical finishing, while a strong pass completion rate in the final third highlights his ability to create chances for teammates. Similarly, metrics tracking sprint speed and distance covered reveal his endurance and work rate, underscoring the value of his defensive contributions when pressing opponents. Overall, these figures deliver actionable insight into Asencio’s strengths, help identify areas for development, and inform tactical decisions aimed at maximising his effectiveness in the coming matches.
Missions 30 Appearances lasting over 90 minutes 16 goals. This concise data point captures the raw output of a single player over an entire season: 30 appearances, each lasting the full 90 minutes, and 16 goals to show for it. The figures speak for themselves, underscoring both the athlete’s durability and his ability to find the net with regularity. In the context of modern football, where managers obsess over minutes played and goals scored, such a ratio signals consistent threat in front of goal and unwavering fitness. For fans and scouts alike, the line is a quick reminder that this forward not only stayed on the pitch but also delivered decisive moments when it mattered most. Goals Two assists. That combination of goals and assists underscores his influence across the full 90 minutes, showing not only clinical finishing but also the ability to create for teammates when the chance arises. His consistent involvement throughout each match highlights his endurance and strategic importance to the team, acting as both a goal threat and a creative hub in the final third. assists. He has received one yellow card. Yellow cards Six cautions were also shown, underscoring the physicality of the contest. Red cards 1 These figures underscore the need for greater discipline on the pitch.