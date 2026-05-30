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Falko Blöding

Translated by

He's in the starting line-up for the Champions League final: FC Barcelona are reportedly planning another major signing-this time an Arsenal star

LaLiga
Transfers
Barcelona
Arsenal
Premier League
P. Hincapie

FC Barcelona remains the dominant club in this early stage of the transfer window. The Spanish champions' hierarchy is now weighing a move for former Bundesliga defender Piero Hincapie, currently of Arsenal FC, to strengthen their back line.

According to the Daily Mail, Barça are weighing up a move for Hincapie. They acknowledge that prising the 24-year-old away from London would be challenging, yet they intend to sound out Arsenal's willingness to sell.

  • Hincapie is currently on loan at Arsenal from Bayer Leverkusen. However, the deal included a mandatory buy-out clause that kicks in once specific conditions are met. Those conditions are understood to have been very straightforward.

    Should they be met—as is widely expected—Arsenal will pay a €52 million transfer fee and secure Hincapie on a five-year contract.

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    Piero Hincapie is a key player for Arsenal.

    Even without these complications, signing Hincapie would be a challenging prospect for Barça. The Ecuadorian World Cup veteran (51 caps) is a regular starter under Mikel Arteta, who trusts him especially in high-profile matches; he is even in the Gunners' starting line-up for Saturday's Champions League final against PSG in Budapest. According to the Daily Mail, he feels at home in London.

    Barcelona have already begun their summer shopping spree, signing England international Anthony Gordon (25) from Newcastle United on Friday to bolster the left flank. Julian Alvarez (26, Atlético Madrid) and Manchester City's former captain Bernardo Silva (31) are also set to join.

    Sporting director Deco still wants at least one new centre-back, and this summer he finally has the budget to spend despite the club's heavy debts. Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni was the top target, but that talk has gone cold.

    A left-footed defender who can also push forward on the wing, Hincapie matches the Blaugrana's wish list. He joined Leverkusen from CA Talleres in 2021 for just under €6.5 million, matured rapidly, and last season helped Xabi Alonso's side secure the Bundesliga and DFB Cup double.

    This summer, he will face Germany with Ecuador on the third matchday of the group stage at the World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

  • FC Barcelona's record transfers

    PlayerPositionSigned fromYearTransfer fee
    Ousmane DembéléForwardBorussia Dortmund2017€148m
    Philippe CoutinhoMidfielderLiverpool FC2018€135 million
    Antoine GriezmannForwardAtlético Madrid2019€120 million
    NeymarAttackFC Santos2013€88 million
    Frenkie de JongMidfielderAjax Amsterdam2019€86 million
    Luis SuárezForwardLiverpool FC2014£71.8m
    Anthony GordonForwardNewcastle United2026€80m
    Zlatan IbrahimovicForwardInter Milan2009€69.5m
    Miralem PjanicMidfielderJuventus2020£60m
    RaphinaMidfieldLeeds United2022€58 million

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