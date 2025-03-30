'He's in a class of his own!' Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach set to offer Orlando Pirates-linked midfielder to Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos - 'I believe he is national team material'

The skillful Amidfielder has been an impressive figure for Abafana Bes'thende since he joined the club.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Midfield maestro stood out as Arrows beat Chiefs

Mngqithi praises the attack-minded player

Coach says midfielder fit for Bafana 🟢📱 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱