Dan Malesela, Baroka FC. June 2024.BackPagePix
Clifton Mabasa

'He's been linking our players with other clubs' - suspended ex-Orlando Pirates captain Dan Malesela accussed of assisting PSL teams poaching Baroka FC players by chairman Khurishi Mphahlele

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesSouth AfricaMamelodi Sundowns FCBaroka FCWorld Cup Qualification CAFNigeriaNigeria vs South Africa

The 2019 Telkom Knockout winners have suspended their head coach and the club's boss has now revealed what drove them to that decision.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Baroka explains Malesela's suspension
  • The coach was suspended on Monday
  • Bakgaga lost their first playoffs match
Article continues below