'He's been linking our players with other clubs' - suspended ex-Orlando Pirates captain Dan Malesela accussed of assisting PSL teams poaching Baroka FC players by chairman Khurishi Mphahlele
The 2019 Telkom Knockout winners have suspended their head coach and the club's boss has now revealed what drove them to that decision.
- Baroka explains Malesela's suspension
- The coach was suspended on Monday
- Bakgaga lost their first playoffs match