'He reminds me of Cesc Fabregas at Arsenal!' Hugo Broos told why he should partner Jayden Adams and Teboho Mokoena in midfield during Bafana Bafana's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign

This season, Jayden Adams has raised his hand as one of the top midfielders in the Premier Soccer League.

His improvement caught the eyes of the Bafana Bafana head coach, Hugo Broos, who named him in his squad that took on Panama in the two friendlies in March.

In the first match, Adams came on as a second-half substitute for Sphephelo Sithole, but he started in the second game.

As Teboho Mokoena has established himself as an undroppable central midfield figure, the question is always who should partner him.

Sithole has been Broos' choice to partner the Sundowns star, and the emergence of Adams is expected to disturb that equation.

So who should Broos trust to play alongside Mokoena?