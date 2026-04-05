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Jayden Adams, Bafana Bafana, 2026Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

'He reminds me of Cesc Fabregas at Arsenal!' Hugo Broos told why he should partner Jayden Adams and Teboho Mokoena in midfield during Bafana Bafana's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign

World Cup
South Africa
Premier Soccer League
Durban City vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Durban City
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mexico vs South Africa
Mexico
Czechia vs South Africa
Czechia
South Africa vs South Korea
South Korea
H. Broos
T. Mbatha
S. Sithole
J. Adams
T. Mokoena

After initial struggles, the Mamelodi Sundowns star has rediscovered his form and become an important figure for his club. His rejuvenation saw him get called up to the Bafana Bafana team, and should he keep his form, his chances of going to the global showpiece are almost assured. Although Hugo Broos has numerous options for the midfield department, he has been asked to deploy the two Downs stars together.

  • Jayden Adams, Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026Backpagepix

    Adams' rejuvenation

    This season, Jayden Adams has raised his hand as one of the top midfielders in the Premier Soccer League.

    His improvement caught the eyes of the Bafana Bafana head coach, Hugo Broos, who named him in his squad that took on Panama in the two friendlies in March.

    In the first match, Adams came on as a second-half substitute for Sphephelo Sithole, but he started in the second game.

    As Teboho Mokoena has established himself as an undroppable central midfield figure, the question is always who should partner him.

    Sithole has been Broos' choice to partner the Sundowns star, and the emergence of Adams is expected to disturb that equation.

    So who should Broos trust to play alongside Mokoena?

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  • Jayden Adams, Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2026Backpage

    Give it to Mokoena and Adams

    Sekhukhune United midfielder Linda Mntambo believes Mokoena and Adams will be an ideal combination for many reasons.

    "For me, going to the World Cup, that central midfield, give it to Mokoena and Jayden – that combination also goes back to club level, their fluidity, synergy, cohesion, and chemistry. They understand that when one goes, the other one stays; it's so beautiful to see," Mntambo told the Smash Sports YouTube Channel.

    "The body language tells you these guys are used to training and playing together. In the national team, partnerships are important. Jayden understands the game beautifully; first of all, he is press-resistant, and he can help us in build-ups."

  • Jayden Adams, Mamelodi Sundowns, September 2025Backpage

    What more can Adams give Bafana?

    While likening the South African to former Arsenal, Barcelona, and Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas, Mntambo explained why Adams' versatility will be a good thing for the national team.

    "He can play as an eight, in between the lines. He reminds me of Cesc Fabregas; at Arsenal, I could see how good he was. But when he was at the Spain national team, he could play as a six, as an eight, as a ten, or as a false nine," he added.

    "Jayden, whenever he's on the ball, it looks like there's a pause (in the game); it looks like he has time. The game slows down when he has the ball. But other players don't have that space and time."

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  • Oswin Appollis and Thalente Mbatha of South AfricaBackpagepix

    Midfield options for Broos

    Apart from Adams, Mokoena, and Sithole, Orlando Pirates' Thalente Mbatha is another option for the Belgian.

    In both games against Panama, the Sea Robber was involved as the second-half substitute.