Rüdiger’s most recent appearance for the German national team was on 7 September, when they beat Northern Ireland 3–1. Just a few days earlier, the Berlin-born player had put in what was arguably his weakest performance of 81 international matches during the humiliating 2-0 defeat to Slovakia in the World Cup qualifiers: the Real Madrid star played a key role in both goals conceded and proved to be the weakest link in a back four that was, on the whole, disastrous.

A performance that Nagelsmann is likely to have remembered, as the national team manager appears to have already found a different centre-back pairing for the World Cup. In his major interview with kicker at the start of March, he hinted that he particularly fancies the Schlotterbeck/Tah combination: “I think they’ve done very well and are also very solid in the league. Jona had a difficult start at Bayern, but he’s been very consistent since then. And Schlotti is, as I’ve already said, an extremely important player for us.”

In this regard, Schlotterbeck benefits from his uniqueness in the DFB squad, as Nagelsmann himself emphasised: “He is currently our only left-footed player and we’ve had huge problems in our build-up play when he hasn’t played.” This means: Rüdiger is effectively only competing with Tah for a starting spot at the World Cup – and Tah is, after all, a key figure and top performer in one of Europe’s best teams at the moment.

Nagelsmann did praise Rüdiger for his one-on-one skills and ability in tight spaces: "He’s exceptionally good at that, a really strong tackler." At the same time, however, he made it clear that he needs a fully fit Rüdiger: "Antonio has to be 100 per cent fit and healthy. If he has niggles, which he’s had from time to time with us too, he won’t reach his full potential, and that doesn’t make sense. But he’s well on the way.”

Rüdiger certainly backed up the latter with a rock-solid performance in the Champions League round of 16 against Manchester City. In the first leg, he once again marked his "favourite opponent" Erling Haaland, who failed to register a single shot on goal.

In the past, Rüdiger also held the role of defensive leader in the national team. However, Nagelsmann is currently unwilling to guarantee him that position: "It’s not set in stone and depends largely on his performance." Nagelsmann is far from "always naming this classic defensive leader; it’s a matter of the overall structure".