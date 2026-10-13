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Hansi Flick - هانز فليك - Kooora OnlyKooora.com
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He does not weep for the absent, nor does he wait for signings: Flick, the king of innovation, turns Barcelona's crises into deadly weapons

Originals
Analysis
Galatasaray vs Barcelona
Galatasaray
Barcelona
Champions League
H. Flick
Raphinha
L. Yamal
G. Jesus
D. Olmo
A. Gordon
F. Lopez
Türkiye
Spain
Germany
Brazil
England

Solutions never run dry and entertainment is guaranteed with Flick's Barcelona

Barcelona's 4-1 win over Galatasaray on Tuesday evening was more than another three points to keep the Catalans perfect in the Champions League. Look closer and it said plenty about Hansi Flick's knack for handling a crisis and papering over absences. The German turned an awkward night into a sweeping attacking display without Raphinha and without an out-and-out striker from the off, proof that this team's strength doesn't hang on any one name.

Things started badly for the travelling support. Galatasaray struck first, and the questions came thick and fast: could Barcelona turn all that possession into anything resembling control? Joao Cancelo answered part of it, levelling two minutes before the half-time whistle.

After the break, Barcelona wore a different face entirely. Lamine Yamal ran the show, conjuring two goals in the space of three minutes to kill off the Turkish side. Barca finished the job with a flourish. Missing influential names or not, Flick found the answers when it mattered.



  • FC Barcelona v Feyenoord - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport

    The first innovation: Raphinha the perfect solution

    Barcelona began the season with their forward line stripped back, having parted ways with Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres, and they spent the summer chasing Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez. The move never came off. That left the club with a clear problem: keep the goals flowing without the centre-forward they had banked on.

    Hansi Flick refused to sit and wait for the market to hand him an answer. He looked inside his own squad instead, shifting Raphinha into the centre-forward role to exploit his movement into space, his pressing of defenders and his knack of arriving in the box at exactly the right moment, on top of the pace, trickery and finishing he already had.

    It worked. Raphinha turned into a genuine menace for opponents, no longer confined to the wing or to teeing up team-mates but leading the line and putting attacks away himself. He has 14 goals across the Spanish league and the Champions League, 12 of them in La Liga and two in Europe.

    One strong performance followed another, and Barcelona looked to have solved their centre-forward crisis in-house, the Brazilian giving them the movement and the ruthlessness in front of goal they had been missing. His form became a pillar of the attacking system Flick had built. Then the international break arrived to test that solution properly, asking again whether this team can hold its level without its Brazilian star.

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    An injury that worries the Catalan fans of Flick

    Barcelona suffered a heavy blow during the international break. Raphinha picked up an injury with Brazil just as he was hitting one of his best scoring spells, leaving questions over how the team would cope without him. Flick had leaned on him heavily in the centre-forward role, having turned him into one of the most important keys to the attacking play.

    Those concerns made sense. Raphinha's numbers told part of the story, but his role on the pitch told more: he didn't just score, he moved constantly to unsettle defences, opened up spaces for his team-mates and pressed opponents from the very start of the build-up. Ask another player to do all of that the same way and you'll struggle.

    Flick wasted little time easing the worries. Against Getafe in La Liga, he turned to Gabriel Jesus, who joined Barcelona in the final days of the transfer window, and handed him the centre-forward berth. The Brazilian impressed and scored in a 3-0 win.

    That night gave the German coach a new option and proved Raphinha's absence doesn't mean the attacking system falls apart. Jesus offers Flick an out-and-out striker when he wants one, while leaving him free to change the style of play depending on the opponent. Extra flexibility, and it arrived just in time for the European clash with Galatasaray.

    Having passed the first test, Jesus looked a natural pick to start against the Turkish side. Options up front are thin beyond the Brazilian and young Egyptian Hamza Abdelkarim. Flick went a completely different way, determined to prove that an out-and-out striker is no essential condition for creating danger.

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    A new surprise from Flick

    Most expected Flick to hand Gabriel Jesus the centre-forward berth against Galatasaray after his goal against Getafe, especially with Barcelona crying out for someone to occupy the heart of the attack and give them a presence inside the box. The German had other ideas. He left the Brazilian on the bench and picked a front line with no recognised striker in it.

    Lamine Yamal, Anthony Gordon, Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo made up the quartet, a selection that on paper looked like Olmo through the middle. The reality was far messier. Nobody stuck to a fixed position. They swapped roles and rotated their movement until Galatasaray's defensive calculations fell apart, and the problem only grew as the tempo rose after the break.

    Olmo drifted into central areas at times and became the forward closest to goal, yet he never committed to sitting between the two centre-backs. He dropped off instead, taking the ball and joining in the build-up. Fermin Lopez read that and pushed into the space Olmo had vacated, popping up as the centre-forward and giving Barcelona an extra body in the area.

    Gordon added another layer, coming off the wing into the middle to attack the gaps his team-mates had opened. Yamal, meanwhile, kept his licence to roam, creating from the flanks or driving inside as he pleased. Galatasaray's defenders had no way of knowing who to track, or who would turn up in the striker's position next.

    None of this was random. Flick wanted a forward line flexible enough to hunt space, so rather than asking Galatasaray's backline to mark one striker, he made them deal with four players capable of getting into the box, creating chances and finishing attacks. The second half told the story. Barcelona scored three.

    Yamal profited most. He used the space on offer to tee up Fermin Lopez's goal with a beautifully weighted cross, then returned three minutes later to set up Gordon for the third after a lovely piece of dribbling inside the area, before playing his part in the move that ended with Karim Adeyemi's fourth. His influence has never depended on a fixed position. It comes from freedom of movement and the right decision in the final third.

    Galatasaray simply could not cope. They vanished as an attacking force after the interval and stopped threatening Barcelona's goal altogether, while the relentless pressure and the interchanging runs picked them apart at the other end. Confusion was written all over the Turkish side. Flick had taken the absence of an outright centre-forward, a supposed weakness, and turned it into a weapon.

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  • FBL-EUR-C1-GALATASARAY-BARCELONAAFP

    Flick's Barcelona are bigger than the absences

    Galatasaray away proved Flick doesn't lean on one fix when things go wrong. He reshapes the side to suit whatever he's got. Raphinha through the middle worked a treat, Gabriel Jesus covered for him against Getafe, and in Istanbul the German binned off the orthodox striker altogether, trusting a front line built on rotation and relentless pressing.

    Crucially, none of this stayed on the tactics board. Barcelona went in level at 1-1 and then racked up three in the second half, their movement and loose roles pulling Galatasaray apart. The hosts never found an answer.

    Flick's message was blunt. Lose Raphinha and Barcelona don't lose their teeth. Leave Jesus on the bench and the attack still hums, provided the structure holds, the roles stay fluid and everyone knows the collective plan.

    More than one route to goal now exists at the Camp Nou, and Flick showed in Istanbul that he'll innovate when the picture gets messy. No absence stops him, however big the name. He simply reshuffles the pack and hunts for the solution the game demands, which says plenty about where this side's strength really sits. Not in the names. In the system that lets any player cover for another and still swing a match.


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