Have Kaizer Chiefs turned the corner in the Premier Soccer League under the guidance of interim coach Cavin Johnson?

As the resumption of the Premier Soccer League edges closer, Kaizer Chiefs are among the teams eager to get back into action.

The Glamour Boys’ supporters might have had little to shout about before the Africa Cup of Nations break, but their side was beginning to show signs of improvement.

It has now been eight long seasons without silverware for the Soweto giants but there’s still hope among their faithful that this could still be the season the drought finally ends.

GOAL looks at the situation in Naturena ahead of the eagerly anticipated resumption of league action this weekend following the conclusion of the Afcon